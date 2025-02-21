Wichita Heads West Tonight to Face Idaho

February 21, 2025 - ECHL (ECHL)

Wichita Thunder face off with the Idaho Steelheads

BOISE, ID - The Wichita Thunder, ECHL affiliate of the NHL's San Jose Sharks, AHL's San Jose Barracuda and powered by Toyota, hits the road for the next two games starting tonight at 8:10 p.m. against Idaho.

This is the third meeting of the season between the Thunder and the Steelheads. All-time, Wichita is 15-14-6 against Idaho and 3-10-3 on the road against the Steelheads.

Both teams are coming off of wins. The Thunder claimed a 6-3 victory last Sunday afternoon against Tahoe. The Steelheads knocked off Utah in overtime on Monday, 5-4.

The playoff race in the Mountain Division has really tightened up between the top five teams. Wichita is currently in a three-way tie for second with 62 points. Idaho is in fifth place with 58 points. The Steelheads have a game in hand on the Thunder and the Oilers. Idaho has two games in hand on Tahoe.

This is the only visit for the Thunder to Idaho Central Arena this season. Wichita hosted Idaho back before New Year's, winning 3-2 in overtime on December 27 and 5-0 on December 28.

On the power play, the Thunder have improved over the last five games. Wichita has gone 6-for-19 on the man advantage, which is good for 31.6%. In three of those outings, the Thunder have notched two power play goals in a game. Wichita has four power play markers in its last two contests.

