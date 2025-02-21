Icemen Acquire Defenseman Cameron Supryka from Fort Wayne

JACKSONVILLE, FL - The Jacksonville Icemen, proud ECHL affiliate of the NHL's Buffalo Sabres and the AHL's Rochester Americans announced today that the team has traded forward Zach Jordan to the Fort Wayne Komets in exchange for defenseman Cameron Supryka.

Sypryka, 23, joins the Icemen from Fort Wayne where he has posted 13 points (3g, 10a) in 41 games played this season. The 6-3, 192-pound defender has totaled 47 points (10g, 37a) with 83 penalty minutes in 150 ECHL games split in stints with Fort Wayne and the Tulsa Oilers from 2022-2025. Last season, Supryka earned an AHL call-up with Belleville Senators, appearing in seven contests. Prior to his professional career, the Belleville, Ontario resident accumulated 49 points (5g, 44a) in 173 appearances in the Ontario Hockey League (OHL) from 2017-2022.

Jordan, 28, was in his second stint with the Icemen and had recorded 22 points (12g, 10a) in 51 games played this season.

The Icemen are back in action on Saturday for a South Division road clash at Greenville at 7:00 p.m. The Icemen return home on February 28th against Savannah and March 1st against Greenville. Contact the Icemen office at 904-602-7825, or visit www.jacksonvilleicemen.com for more information.

