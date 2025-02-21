Grizzlies Fall 5-3 in Series Opener
February 21, 2025 - ECHL (ECHL)
Utah Grizzlies News Release
West Valley City, Utah - The Utah Grizzlies fall 5-3 to the Rapid City Rush in the weekend series opener at Maverik Center. The Rush were led by a 1 goal and 1 assist performance from Ryan Wagner.
Rapid City scored a power play goal 3:09 into the contest on Deni Goure's 13th of the season. Rush led 1-0 after 20 minutes of play.
Utah got on the board 26 seconds into the second period as Reed Lebster scored his 13th of the season. Lebster now has a point in 8 straight games. The Rush took a 2-1 lead on a Braeden Tuck goal 6:16 in. The Rush extended the lead to 3-1 on a Connor Mylymok power play goal 18:34 in. Rapid City led 3-1 after 2 frames.
Rush captain Ryan Wagner scored a 4 on 4 goal 20 seconds into the third period as they took a 4-1 lead. Cole Gallant scored for Utah 14:43 in. Gallant now has a goal in back -to-back games. Just 30 seconds later Rush forward Chaz Smedsrud scored his 11th of the campaign to give RC a 5-2 lead. Briley Wood scored 17:49 into the third period from the right point. Wood led Utah with 8 shots on goal.
The Rush held on for the two goal victory as Matt Radomsky stopped 34 of 37 as he helped extend Rapid City's winning streak to 7. Rapid City had a good night on the special teams as they were 2 for 6 on the power play, Utah was 0 for 3.
Cole Gallant and Reed Lebster each had 1 goal, 1 assist and a +2 rating. Adam Berg had 2 assists and a +3 rating.
Grizzlies Fight Cancer Weekend continues on Saturday night at 7:10 pm in the second of the three-game series. Tickets are available at utahgrizzlies.com or by calling (801) 988-8000.
3 stars
1. Ryan Wagner (RC) - 1 goal, 1 assist, 2 shots.
2. Matt Radomsky (RC) - 34 of 37 saves.
3. Connor Mylymok (RC) - 1 goal, 1 shot.
