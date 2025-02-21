Goaltender Ben Kraws Assigned to Idaho from AHL's Texas Stars

February 21, 2025 - ECHL (ECHL)

BOISE, ID - The Idaho Steelheads (@Steelheads), proud ECHL (@ECHL) affiliate of the Dallas Stars (@DallasStars), and Steelheads Head Coach & Director of Hockey Operations Everett Sheen announced today that goaltender Ben Kraws has been re-assigned to the Steelheads from the Texas Stars.

Kraws, 24, was recalled by Texas on Feb. 5 and made two starts in the AHL with the Stars making 24 saves in a 4-3 win over Rockford and on Feb. 8 and 22 saves in a 4-2 win at Manitoba on Feb. 14. This season he has appeared in three games for Texas posting a (2-1-0) record with a 3.01 goals against average and .889 save percentage.

With Idaho, the 6-foot-5, 195lb rookie netminder has appeared in 20 games with a (13-4-3) mark with a 3.00 goals against average and .913 save percentage. In his last appearance he recorded his first professional shutout making 34 saves in a 7-0 win at Utah on Feb. 3.

Originally undrafted he signed a one-year NHL contract with Dallas on Mar. 25, 2024

The Steelheads host the Wichita Thunder tonight and tomorrow at 7:10 p.m. from the Idaho Central Arena.

