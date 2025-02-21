Royals Battle Komets in Saturday Face-off in Fort Wayne
February 21, 2025 - ECHL (ECHL)
Reading Royals News Release
Reading, PA - The Reading Royals, proud ECHL affiliate of the Philadelphia Flyers and Lehigh Valley Phantoms, continue a four-game in five-day road-trip out west with a second of two games against the Fort Wayne Komets on Saturday at 7:35 PM at Memorial Coliseum. The road-trip concludes against the Wheeling Nailers at WesBanco Arena on Sunday at 4:10 PM.
The Royals return home to host the Maine Mariners on Wednesday, February 26th at 7:00 PM at Santander Arena. The home game features the Royals' Wild Wednesday promotions including a college student Buy One, Get One ticket deal redeemable at the Box Office with a valid .edu email! Additionally, all fans can enjoy $6.10 Orange Zone tickets and $2 beer at select concourse locations (must be 21+).
Non-Divisional Opponents:
The Komets are the sixth of six non-divisional opponents the Royals face during the 2024-25 season (Indy Fuel, Jacksonville Icemen, Greenville Swamp Rabbits, South Carolina Stingrays, Kalamazoo Wings and Fort Wayne Komets). Out of the six teams, the Royals have hosted only Indy (Nov. 9 & 10) and Jacksonville (Jan. 17, 18 & 20).
The Royals hoist a 7-3-1 all-time record against the Komets in 11 regular season meetings, along with a 1-4 record in the Kelly Cup Playoffs which includes the 2014 Eastern Conference Quarterfinals 4-1 series win for Fort Wayne. Prior to the series opener, the Royals last faced off against Fort Wayne on March 14, 2018 (5-4 OTL). The last regular season meeting between the Royals and Komets in Fort Wayne took place on December 21st, 2013 (4-1 L).
Royals Right Now:
The Royals enter game three of their four game road-trip with a 19-22-7-1 record (46 points) after falling to Kalamazoo on Wednesday, February 19th at Wings Event Center, 4-1, and defeating Fort Wayne on Friday, February 21st at Memorial Coliseum, 4-2.
Forward Matt Miller (10g-18a) enters Saturday with five goals and six points (5g-1a) over Reading's last eight games. Miller has registered a team-high 28 points while forward Tyler Gratton leads Reading in goals (15) and defenseman Sam Sedley leads the Royals in assists (23).
Scouting the Komets:
Fort Wayne had their four-game win streak and five-game point streak (4-0-1-0) snapped by Reading in the series opener where their record fell to 30-17-2-0 record (62 points) through 49 games in the 2024-25 campaign. Prior to the series opener, the Komets defeated the Indy Fuel on Wednesday, February 19th after sweeping Kalamazoo in a two-game series with a 2-1 win on Saturday, February 15th followed by a 5-0 shutout win on Sunday, February 16th.
ECHL affiliates to the Edmonton Oilers and Bakersfield Condors, Fort Wayne's offense is led by forward Jack Dugan in points (53), assists (38) and goals (15). Dugan's 38 assists rank second most in the ECHL among all skaters while his 54 points tie for the 4th most in the league.
- The games will be streamed live on the Royals Broadcast Network available on the following platforms:
FloSports: flosports.link/3yarTg4
Mixlr: mixlr.com/readingroyals
Flyers Radio 24/7: FlyersRadio247.com
-
