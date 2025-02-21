Admirals Shut Out Against Mariners In Return To The Scope
February 21, 2025 - ECHL (ECHL)
Norfolk Admirals News Release
Norfolk, VA - After completing a four-game road trip, the Norfolk Admirals returned home for the first of three-weekend contests against the Maine Mariners. Despite outplaying their opponents, the Admirals ultimately lost 2-0 to the Mariners.
Kristian Stead made his tenth appearance in goal for the Admirals, registering 15 saves off of 17 shots faced.
The scoring in the match commenced during the final two minutes of the opening period when Norfolk committed a turnover in the neutral zone, resulting in the first goal of the game. A pass from Pavel Padakin was intercepted by the Mariners, which allowed Sebastian Vidmar to achieve the go-ahead goal with a well-executed one-timer.
The Admirals had three opportunities on the power play; however, they were unable to capitalize on these chances, and the score remained 1-0 after the first period.
The second period continued at a similar pace as the first, with the Mariners maintaining their one-goal advantage, despite the Admirals displaying superior forechecking and significantly outshooting Maine.
With less than two minutes remaining in the second period, a shot from Brooklyn Kalmikov successfully hit the shoulder of goaltender Stead, thereby extending the visitors' lead to 2-0. This score held after two periods of play, with Norfolk having outshot Maine 24 to 10.
The third period was marked by a strong defensive performance from the Mariners, who preserved their two-goal lead. As the period progressed, tensions increased; however, the score remained unchanged as the Admirals concluded the match with a loss to the Mariners.
Sentara Health Three Stars of the Game
1. MNE - R. Bischel (33 saves off of 33 shots faced)
2. MNE - S. Vidmar (1 goal, +1)
3. MNE - B. Kalmikov (1 goal, +1)
What's Next
The Admirals will rebrand into the "Yorktown Admirals" tomorrow evening as they square off with the Mariners once more. Puck drop is slated for 7:05 p.m. inside Norfolk Scope.
