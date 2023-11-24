Orgel Scores Again in 4-3 OT Loss to Railers
November 24, 2023 - ECHL (ECHL) - Adirondack Thunder News Release
GLENS FALLS - The Adirondack Thunder came away with a point in a 4-3 overtime loss to the visiting Worcester Railers in front of 4,280 at Cool Insuring Arena on Friday night.
Worcester opened the scoring at 14:59 of the first period as Zach White took a pass from below the goal line and beat goaltender Vinnie Purpura for his third of the year. Assists were credited to Brendan Robbins and Blade Jenkins for the 1-0 lead.
Just 17 seconds later, Colin Felix blasted in a slap shot off a faceoff in the offensive zone to tie the game. The goal was Felix's second of the season and second in as many games with Shane Harper collecting the assist. Adirondack and Worcester went into the first intermission tied 1-1.
Late in the second period, Yushiroh Hirano ripped a shot just under the cross bar on the power play to give the Thunder a one-goal lead. The goal was Hirano's fifth of the year with assists from Topias Vilén and Shane Harper at 19:10 of the second. Adirondack took the 2-1 lead into the final period.
Ashton Calder tied the game for the Railers at 9:09 of the third period and Adirondack's Ryan Orgel gave the Thunder the lead back, 3-2, at 9:48 of the third period. The goal was Orgel's second of the year and second in as many games.
Worcester tied the game with the net empty to force overtime as Trevor Cosgrove sent a low shot through traffic and into the net by the left pad of Vinnie Purpura. The goal came with 1:12 left in regulation and eventually forced overtime.
After the Thunder missed a big chance in OT, Todd Goehring ended the game for the Railers at 3:17 of the extra time for a 4-3 victory. Purpura was credited with the loss after denying 22 of 26 and Henrik Tikkanen collected the victory with 22 saves.
The Thunder return home tomorrow against Worcester for Military Appreciation Night presented by UA Local 773 Plumbers & Steamfitters. The first 1,000 fans get a FREE Military Appreciation Night t-shirt, specialty jerseys, postgame auction to benefit local veterans, and $4 Bud Light!
Single game tickets and season tickets for the 2023-24 season are on sale now! For more information on ticket packages, call the front office at 518-480-3355 or visit www.echlthunder.com/tickets. For all the latest Adirondack Thunder news, follow the team on all social media @ECHLThunder.
• Discuss this story on the ECHL message board...
ECHL Stories from November 24, 2023
- Grizzlies Deliver Big Third Period in 6-3 Victory - Utah Grizzlies
- Growlers Doubled up 6-3 by Grizzlies - Newfoundland Growlers
- Steelheads Stymie Rush 4-1 - Rapid City Rush
- Growlers Doubled Up 6-3 By Grizzlies - Newfoundland Growlers
- Thunder Falls to Mavericks on Black Friday - Wichita Thunder
- Orgel Scores Again in 4-3 OT Loss to Railers - Adirondack Thunder
- Railers Stun Thunder to Win 4-3 in Overtime - Worcester Railers HC
- Brennan Stops 27 in Thunder's 5-1 Win Over Royals - Adirondack Thunder
- Walleye Score Thrice in the Second Period in Loss - Toledo Walleye
- Admirals top Trois-Rivières in Competitive Black Friday Contest - Norfolk Admirals
- Ritchie, Guertler Score First Goals as Mariners Fall to Reading - Maine Mariners
- Lions Take Game Two Against The Admirals - Trois-Rivieres Lions
- Stingrays Fall to Swamp Rabbits - South Carolina Stingrays
- Grissom Nets Pair of Goals, Rabbits Hold off Stingrays for Sixth Straight Win - Greenville Swamp Rabbits
- Steelheads Collect Sixth Straight Win Taking Down Rush, 4-1 - Idaho Steelheads
- Americans' Power Play Downs Oilers in Overtime - Tulsa Oilers
- Kalamazoo Jumps on Toledo Early, Rides Special Teams to Road Win - Kalamazoo Wings
- Fuel Earn Point in OT Loss to Komets - Indy Fuel
- Fiddler-Schultz's Overtime Goal Lifts Icemen to 2-1 Win Over Everblades - Jacksonville Icemen
- Brown, Butcher Each Score Twice To Lift Royals Over Mariners In First Road Win, 4-3 - Reading Royals
- Admirals to Trois-Rivières in Competitive Black Friday Contest - Norfolk Admirals
- Glads Announce Roster Changes - Atlanta Gladiators
- ECHL Transactions - November 24 - ECHL
- Wheeling Comeback Falls Short in Cincinnati - Wheeling Nailers
- Cyclones Take Down Nailers in Divisional Matchup - Cincinnati Cyclones
- Defenseman Riedell Recalled by Calgary - Rapid City Rush
- Crunch Recall Massicotte from Loan to Solar Bears - Orlando Solar Bears
- Game Notes: November 24 - Idaho Steelheads at Rush - Rapid City Rush
- Grizzlies Gameday: Black Friday at Maverik Center - Utah Grizzlies
- Chicago Assigns McClennon to Norfolk - Norfolk Admirals
- K-Wings Michael Joyaux Recalled from Loan by Abbotsford - Kalamazoo Wings
- Mason Millman Reassigned to Reading by Philadelphia - Reading Royals
- Glads Lose 5th Straight, 3-2 to Greenville - Atlanta Gladiators
- Wichita Continues Holiday Weekend Tonight in KC - Wichita Thunder
- Goaltender Dylan Wells Loanded to AHL's Tucson Roadrunners - Idaho Steelheads
- First-Place Mavericks Back at Cable Dahmer Arena Tonight - Kansas City Mavericks
- Road Trip Continues Tonight in Tulsa - Allen Americans
- Swamp Rabbits Game Preview: Swamp Rabbits at South Carolina (7:00pm) - Greenville Swamp Rabbits
- Royals Take on Mariners in Two-Game Series in Maine - Reading Royals
The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.