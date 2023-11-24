Orgel Scores Again in 4-3 OT Loss to Railers

GLENS FALLS - The Adirondack Thunder came away with a point in a 4-3 overtime loss to the visiting Worcester Railers in front of 4,280 at Cool Insuring Arena on Friday night.

Worcester opened the scoring at 14:59 of the first period as Zach White took a pass from below the goal line and beat goaltender Vinnie Purpura for his third of the year. Assists were credited to Brendan Robbins and Blade Jenkins for the 1-0 lead.

Just 17 seconds later, Colin Felix blasted in a slap shot off a faceoff in the offensive zone to tie the game. The goal was Felix's second of the season and second in as many games with Shane Harper collecting the assist. Adirondack and Worcester went into the first intermission tied 1-1.

Late in the second period, Yushiroh Hirano ripped a shot just under the cross bar on the power play to give the Thunder a one-goal lead. The goal was Hirano's fifth of the year with assists from Topias Vilén and Shane Harper at 19:10 of the second. Adirondack took the 2-1 lead into the final period.

Ashton Calder tied the game for the Railers at 9:09 of the third period and Adirondack's Ryan Orgel gave the Thunder the lead back, 3-2, at 9:48 of the third period. The goal was Orgel's second of the year and second in as many games.

Worcester tied the game with the net empty to force overtime as Trevor Cosgrove sent a low shot through traffic and into the net by the left pad of Vinnie Purpura. The goal came with 1:12 left in regulation and eventually forced overtime.

After the Thunder missed a big chance in OT, Todd Goehring ended the game for the Railers at 3:17 of the extra time for a 4-3 victory. Purpura was credited with the loss after denying 22 of 26 and Henrik Tikkanen collected the victory with 22 saves.

