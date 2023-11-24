Thunder Falls to Mavericks on Black Friday

November 24, 2023 - ECHL (ECHL) - Wichita Thunder News Release









Wichita Thunder anf Kansas City Mavericks on game night

(Wichita Thunder) Wichita Thunder anf Kansas City Mavericks on game night(Wichita Thunder)

INDEPENDENCE, MO - Wichita continued a busy holiday week on Black Friday, losing in Independence to Kansas City, 5-2, at Cable Dahmer Arena.

The Mavericks came back from a one-goal deficit, rattling off four-unanswered markers and held off the Thunder down the stretch.

Michal Stinil and Jake Wahlin provided the offense while Trevor Gorsuch stopped 32 shots.

Max Andreev got things started at 12:40 of the first to make it 1-0. He skated coast-to-coast, got behind a Thunder defenseman and put a backhand just under the bar for his fifth of the year.

Stinil answered at 13:57 to tie the game. Peter Bates won a battle behind the net, fed him the pass at the left dot and his shot just got past Cale Morris.

In the second, Wahlin completed a beautiful passing play to give the Thunder their only lead of the game. Dickman came in off the rush and left a pass for Bates. He snapped it across the slot to Wahlin, who fired a one-timer past Morris just 47 seconds into the frame.

Kyle Jackson tied the game at 4:37 with an assist to Justin Nachbaur.

After Gorsuch robbed Jackson with less than two minutes to go in the second, Jake Jaremko beat him with a nice play across the slot and gave the Mavericks a 3-2 lead with 21 seconds remaining until intermission.

At 4:40 of the third, Nolan Walker beat Gorsuch to make it 4-2. Jacob Hayhurst added another at 10:07 to close the scoring.

Wichita had the only power play in the game, going 0-for-1 on the man advantage.

Bates finished with two helpers. Stinil recorded his sixth of the year. Wahlin found the net for the first time this season. Dickman has four points over his last three games. Gorsuch has seen 30 or more shots in five-straight starts.

The Thunder remains in Independence to face the Mavericks tomorrow night.

Images from this story

