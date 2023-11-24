Stingrays Fall to Swamp Rabbits
November 24, 2023 - ECHL (ECHL) - South Carolina Stingrays News Release
NORTH CHARLESTON, SC. - The South Carolina Stingrays (6-6-2-0) dropped a 4-3 decision to the Greenville Swamp Rabbits (13-2-0-0) on Friday night. Mitchell Gibson stopped 28 of 32 shots in the loss.
Greenville doubled South Carolina's shot total in the opening period, but Gibson kept the Stingrays in the game with 14 first-period saves.
South Carolina pulled in front 6:15 into the second period when Austin Magera tallied his fifth goal of the season. Michael Kim fired a shot from the top of the left circle that was kicked out by Greenville goaltender Jacob Ingham, but Magera knocked in the rebound to put the Stingrays up 1-0.
Greenville responded 24 seconds later when LA Grissom one-timed a feed from Nick Prkusic past Gibson. Prkusic put the Swamp Rabbits ahead less than three minutes later. Kevin O'Neil turned the puck over to Greenville's JD Greenway, who fired a shot off Gibson's right pad. Prkusic pounced on the rebound and tapped it into the open net before Gibson had time to react.
South Carolina came out strong to start the third period, but a holding penalty on O'Neil stalled their momentum. It was Greenville's fourth power play of the game. Just as the penalty expired, Greenville's Brannon McManus fired a wrist shot over Gibson's glove to make it 3-1.
Grissom made it 4-1 with a wrist shot through traffic from the left point that Gibson never saw.
Josh Wilkins cut the deficit to two when he knocked in his team-leading seventh goal of the season. Ian Mackey fired a diving shot on goal, and Wilkins banged home the rebound. Mackey picked up his first point of the 2023-24 season with an assist on the goal.
Tyson Empey put the Stingrays within one with 38 seconds to go. He redirected a Kevin O'Neil feed into the top right corner for his sixth goal of the season.
The late push was not enough, and Greenville hung on to win by one goal. The Stingrays are back in action on Wednesday night at the North Charleston Coliseum against the Trois Rivieres Lions. Puck drop is set for 7:05 p.m.
2023-24 Single Game tickets are on sale! Tickets to all remaining regular season home games are available at the following link.
Save money with group tickets! For more information or to purchase, contact the Stingrays by phone at 843-744-2248.
Images from this story
|
South Carolina Stingrays battle the Greenville Swamp Rabbits
• Discuss this story on the ECHL message board...
ECHL Stories from November 24, 2023
- Growlers Doubled Up 6-3 By Grizzlies - Newfoundland Growlers
- Thunder Falls to Mavericks on Black Friday - Wichita Thunder
- Orgel Scores Again in 4-3 OT Loss to Railers - Adirondack Thunder
- Railers Stun Thunder to Win 4-3 in Overtime - Worcester Railers HC
- Brennan Stops 27 in Thunder's 5-1 Win Over Royals - Adirondack Thunder
- Walleye Score Thrice in the Second Period in Loss - Toledo Walleye
- Admirals top Trois-Rivières in Competitive Black Friday Contest - Norfolk Admirals
- Ritchie, Guertler Score First Goals as Mariners Fall to Reading - Maine Mariners
- Lions Take Game Two Against The Admirals - Trois-Rivieres Lions
- Stingrays Fall to Swamp Rabbits - South Carolina Stingrays
- Grissom Nets Pair of Goals, Rabbits Hold off Stingrays for Sixth Straight Win - Greenville Swamp Rabbits
- Steelheads Collect Sixth Straight Win Taking Down Rush, 4-1 - Idaho Steelheads
- Americans' Power Play Downs Oilers in Overtime - Tulsa Oilers
- Kalamazoo Jumps on Toledo Early, Rides Special Teams to Road Win - Kalamazoo Wings
- Fuel Earn Point in OT Loss to Komets - Indy Fuel
- Fiddler-Schultz's Overtime Goal Lifts Icemen to 2-1 Win Over Everblades - Jacksonville Icemen
- Brown, Butcher Each Score Twice To Lift Royals Over Mariners In First Road Win, 4-3 - Reading Royals
- Admirals to Trois-Rivières in Competitive Black Friday Contest - Norfolk Admirals
- Glads Announce Roster Changes - Atlanta Gladiators
- ECHL Transactions - November 24 - ECHL
- Wheeling Comeback Falls Short in Cincinnati - Wheeling Nailers
- Cyclones Take Down Nailers in Divisional Matchup - Cincinnati Cyclones
- Defenseman Riedell Recalled by Calgary - Rapid City Rush
- Crunch Recall Massicotte from Loan to Solar Bears - Orlando Solar Bears
- Game Notes: November 24 - Idaho Steelheads at Rush - Rapid City Rush
- Grizzlies Gameday: Black Friday at Maverik Center - Utah Grizzlies
- Chicago Assigns McClennon to Norfolk - Norfolk Admirals
- K-Wings Michael Joyaux Recalled from Loan by Abbotsford - Kalamazoo Wings
- Mason Millman Reassigned to Reading by Philadelphia - Reading Royals
- Glads Lose 5th Straight, 3-2 to Greenville - Atlanta Gladiators
- Wichita Continues Holiday Weekend Tonight in KC - Wichita Thunder
- Goaltender Dylan Wells Loanded to AHL's Tucson Roadrunners - Idaho Steelheads
- First-Place Mavericks Back at Cable Dahmer Arena Tonight - Kansas City Mavericks
- Road Trip Continues Tonight in Tulsa - Allen Americans
- Swamp Rabbits Game Preview: Swamp Rabbits at South Carolina (7:00pm) - Greenville Swamp Rabbits
- Royals Take on Mariners in Two-Game Series in Maine - Reading Royals
The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.