Cyclones Take Down Nailers in Divisional Matchup

November 24, 2023 - ECHL (ECHL) - Cincinnati Cyclones News Release







Cincinnati, OH - The Cyclones bested the Nailers 5-2 and evened up the season series with the Penguins affiliate 1-1. Cincinnati improves to 8-5-0-0 and wins its first afternoon game of the year.

* After a scoreless first, Luka Burzan continued his strong recent play and tapped in his 6th marker of the year in the second period. Matej Pekar and Cristiano DiGiacinto got the assists and combined on an in-tight passing play to help break the ice. Less than three minutes later, it was Pekar who snapped home a goal of his own from the high slot to make it 2-0 Cyclones. The Nailers cut the deficit to one in the final minute of the middle frame thanks to Dillon Hamaliuk.

* In his first game of the year, recently signed forward Lincoln Griffin potted a rebound for insurance at the 16:39 marker of the 3rd. Luka Burzan added the 4-1 empty-net goal with goaltender Talyn Boyko picking up an assist. Dillon Hamaliuk scored his second of the afternoon with the Wheeling net still empty before Matej Pekar put the game on ice to make it 5-2.

* Boyko had his best professional start so far, allowing a season-best two goals. The 21-year-old made 31 saves on 33 Wheeling shots. Despite the win, the Cyclones were outshot by their opponent for the first time this season.

Up next, Cincinnati travels to Kalamazoo tomorrow night November 25th at 7:00pm ET. It's the first meeting of the season between the Cyclones and Wings, who will play ten times this year. Cincy is back home at the Heritage Bank Center next Friday December 1st at 7:30pm ET against the Iowa Heartlanders. The first 3,000 fans in the building will receive a voucher for a Cyclones coffee mug.

Call (513) 421-PUCK for tickets and more information and stay on top of all the latest team updates and information on Facebook, Twitter (@CincyCyclones), and Instagram, along with our website, www.cycloneshockey.com.

