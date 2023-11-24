Grizzlies Gameday: Black Friday at Maverik Center

Utah Grizzlies along the bench

Utah Grizzlies along the bench

Newfoundland Growlers (6-6-3, 15 points, .500 Win %) at Utah Grizzlies (5-6, 10 points, .455 Win %)

Date: November 24, 2023 Venue: Maverik Center

Game Time: 7:10 pm.

Streaming/TV: FloHockey - https://www.flohockey.tv/events/11053268-2023-newfoundland-growlers-vs-utah-grizzlies

Audio/Radio: Utah Grizzlies YouTube channel. - https://www.youtube.com/@THEUTAHGRIZZLIES

Friday's Matchup

The Grizzlies host the Newfoundland Growlers on Black Friday at Maverik Center. Utah is 3-1 all-time vs Newfoundland as they played a 3-game series at Maverik Center on December 11, 13-14, 2019. These teams will meet 6 times during the regular season. Utah will visit Newfoundland on January 5-7, 2024.

Games This Week

Wednesday, November 22, 2023 - Newfoundland 1 Utah 4 - Dakota Raabe had 1 goal and 1 assist and Trent Miner saved 29 of 30. Brandon Cutler had 2 assists. Jordan Martel, Brett Stapley and Josh Wesley added goals. Newfoundland outshot Utah 30 to 13. Utah was 0 for 5 on the power play. Newfoundland was 0 for 3.

Friday - Newfoundland at Utah. 7:10 pm. Maverik Center. AFCU Friday. Black Friday.

Saturday, November 25, 2023 - Newfoundland at Utah. 7:10 pm. Maverik Center.

All times Mountain.

Games Next Week

Friday, December 1, 2023 - Utah at Allen. 6:10 pm.

Saturday, December 2, 2023 - Utah at Tulsa. 6:05 pm.

Sunday, December 3, 2023 - Utah at Tulsa. 3:05 pm.

All Times Mountain.

Longest Shift in Grizzlies History?

It may be impossible to go back in the record books to find out what the longest shift was in Utah Grizzlies history with the same 5 skaters on the ice at the same time but Wednesday night late in the third period 5 Grizzlies skaters had to work a long time. From 3 minutes 53 seconds to 28 seconds remaining in the third period Brett Stapley, Cole Gallant, Mick Messner, Bryan Yoon and Cory Thomas were all out on the ice while Newfoundland's 6 skaters were trying to cut into the Grizzlies 4-1 lead. The shift lasted 3 minutes 25 seconds, which has to be one of the longest shifts in team history.

Grizzlies Sign Forward Aaron Aragon, Released Jared Power

The Grizzlies have signed forward Aaron Aragon. He made his Grizzlies debut on November 22 vs Newfoundland where he had 1 shot in Utah's 4-1 win.

Aragon started the 2023-24 season with the Idaho Steelheads and he was productive as he scored 5 points (2 goals, 3 assists) in 4 games and had a +2 rating. Aragon had a point in 3 of his 4 games with Idaho.

In 41 games with the Macon Mayhem last season he scored 19 goals and 20 assists in 41 games. He also played in 1 game with the Knoxville Ice Bears. Aragon played in 6 games with the ECHL's Savannah Ghost Pirates in the 2022-23 season and had 2 assists in 6 games. Aragon played his college hockey at the University of New England from 2018-2022. At New England he scored 23 goals and 16 assists in four seasons. Aragon was born in Whittier, California on July 31, 1997. Aragon will wear number 12 for Utah.

In a separate roster move the Grizzlies released forward Jared Power, who had 1 goal in 9 games this season.

Grizzlies Player Notes

Brett Stapley has a point in 5 of his 6 games for Utah (2g, 4a).

Mick Messner scored his first pro goal on Nov. 18 at Iowa. Messner has a point in 4 of his last 6 games.

Bryan Yoon has an assist in 4 of his last 7 games. Yoon leads Utah with a +6 rating.

Kyle Mayhew has a 20.0 shooting % (3 for 15). 2 of Mayhew's 3 goals have been unassisted.

Dylan Fitze has 3 goals in his last 4 games. Fitze was out of the Utah lineup on Nov. 22.

Goaltender Dante Giannuzzi stopped 31 of 34 in his pro debut on Nov. 18.

Jordan Martel is tied for the club lead with 9 points (4g, 5a). "The Rooster" is tied for the team lead with 38 shots on goal. Martel has 3 power play points (1g, 2a).

Brandon Cutler has 9 points (4g, 5a). Cutler is tied for the club lead with 38 shots. He leads the team with 2 game winning goals.

Bear Bites: Grizzlies Team Notes

Utah is 4-1 when scoring first. Utah is averaging a league low 7.09 penalty minutes per game. Utah has the fewest penalty minutes per game with 78. The Grizzlies are the only team in the league who has not played a game past regulation. The Grizz have outshot opponents 126 to 94 in the third periods. Utah is 3-1 when leading after 1 period and 4-0 when leading after two periods. 5 of Utah's 11 games have been decided by 1 goal. Utah is 3-1 all-time vs Newfoundland.

Recent Transactions

November 21 - Utah signs forward Aaron Aragon. Utah released forward Jared Power.

November 16 - Defenseman Gianni Fairbrother was recalled to Colorado (AHL).

November 13 - Defenseman Gianni Fairbrother was reassigned from the AHL's Colorado Eagles. Fairbrother has 2 assists in 5 games with Utah this season.

November 9 - Forward Kyle Betts was loaned to the AHL's Belleville Senators. Betts has 5 points (1 goal, 4 assists) in 5 games with Utah.

November 6 - Goaltender Trent Miner reassigned from Colorado to Utah.

Martel and Cutler Have Similar Stat Lines

In looking at the stat lines for Brandon Cutler and Jordan Martel there are many similarities that pop up.

Cutler 2023-24: 11 games, 4 goals, 5 assists, 9 points, +1, 1 PPA, 2 GWG, 38 shots, 10.5 Shooting %.

Martel 2023-24: 11 games, 4 goals, 5 assists, 9 points, Even +/-, 1 PPG, 2 PPA, 38 shots, 10.5 Shooting %.

Both players have identical goal, assist and point totals. They both have taken 38 shots and they have both scored the first goal of the game once.

Brett Stapley Has Been Great

Brett Stapley has a point in 5 of his 6 games since joining the Grizzlies as he was reassigned from the AHL's Colorado Eagles. Stapley is in his second season as a pro. Last year with the Trois Rivieres Lions he scored 52 points (11g, 41a) in 57 games. Stapley was a teammate with Kyle Mayhew on the University of Denver 2022 Frozen Four championship club.

2023-2024 Utah Grizzlies Regular Season Totals (league rankings)

Overall record: 5-6

Home record: 5-3

Road record: 0-3

Win percentage: .455

Streak: Won 1

Standings Points: 10

Last 10: 4-6

Goals per game: 2.73 (24th) Goals for: 30

Goals against per game: 2.91 (8th) Goals Against: 32

Shots per game: 30.27 (20th)

Shots against per game: 30.82 (14th)

Power Play: 6 for 33 - 18.2 % (Tied 17th)

Penalty Kill: 23 for 29 - 79.3 % (15th)

Penalty Minutes: 78. 7.09 per game. (fewest in the league)

Shorthanded Goals: 1

Shorthanded Goals Allowed: 3.

Record When Scoring First: 4-1.

Opposition Scores First: 1-5.

Record in One Goal Games: 2-3.

SCORING 1ST 2ND 3RD OT/Shootout TOTAL

Utah Grizzlies 8 12 10 0 30

Opposition 9 14 9 0 32

Team Leaders

Goals: Nathan Burke/Brandon Cutler/Jordan Martel (4)

Assists: Brandon Cutler/Jordan Martel (5)

Points: Cutler/Martel (9)

Plus/Minus: Bryan Yoon (+6)

PIM: Cutler (11)

Power Play Points: Dylan Fitze (4)

Power Play Goals: Fitze (2)

Power Play Assists: Fitze/Martel/Brett Stapley/Josh Wesley (2)

Shots on Goal: Cutler/Martel (38).

Shooting Percentage: Kyle Mayhew (20.0 %) - Minimum 9 shots.

Game Winning Goals: Cutler (2)

Wins: Trent Miner (3)

Save %: Miner (.915)

Goals Against Average: Miner (2.45)

Shutouts: Metcalf (1)

Multiple Point Games

3 - Brandon Cutler

2- Kyle Betts, Jordan Martel.

1 - Nathan Burke, Gianni Fairbrother, Dylan Fitze, Dakota Raabe, Brett Stapley, Josh Wesley.

Streaks

Goals: Jordan Martel, Dakota Raabe, Brett Stapley, Josh Wesley (1)

Assists: Brandon Cutler, Kyle Mayhew, Mick Messner, Dakota Raabe, Cory Thomas

Points - 2 or more: Messner, Stapley (2)

Grizzlies All-time vs Growlers

It's the fifth all-time meeting between Utah and Newfoundland. They met for a 3 game series at Maverik Center on December 11, 13-14, 2019.

December 11, 2019 - Newfoundland 4 Utah 3 (Overtime). Tim McGauley and Griffen Molino each had 1 goal and 1 assist for Utah. Brad Barone saved 21 of 25 for the Grizz but a Barone turnover behind his net in overtime made the difference in the game. Newfoundland was led by Marcus Power, who had 2 goals. Giorgio Estepahn and Joseph Duszak had 1 goal. Duszak had the OT game winner.

December 13, 2019 - Newfoundland 0 Utah 4 - Griffen Molino had 2 goals and 1 assist. Ty Lewis had 1 goal and 1 assist and Martin Ouellette had a 19 save shutout in his Grizzlies debut. Utah outshot Newfoundland 32 to 19. Travis Barron had 1 goal.

December 14, 2019 - Newfoundland 2 Utah 3 - Yuri Terao had 2 goals. Ty Lewis 1 goal and 1 assist. Martin Ouellette stopped 32 of 34 for Utah. Both of Newfoundland's goals were scored by Joseph Duszak in the final 3 minutes 19 seconds of regulation to make the ending interesting.

Utah Grizzlies 2023-2024 Roster

Forwards (12): Aaron Aragon, Nathan Burke, Cody Caron, Brandon Cutler, Dylan Fitze, Cole Gallant, Jordan Martel, Mick Messner, Tyler Penner, Dakota Raabe, Brett Stapley, Dean Yakura.

Defenseman (9): Kade Jensen, Kyle Mayhew, Jacob Semik, Jordon Stone, Keoni Texeira, Cory Thomas, Michael Underwood, Josh Wesley, Bryan Yoon.

Goaltenders (3): Dante Giannuzzi, Garrett Metcalf, Trent Miner.

Images from this story

