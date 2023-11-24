First-Place Mavericks Back at Cable Dahmer Arena Tonight

INDEPENDENCE, MO. - The first-place Kansas City Mavericks host the Wichita Thunder tonight and tomorrow at Cable Dahmer Arena. Game time for Friday night is slated for 7:30 PM, with Saturday's contest getting underway at 6 PM.

Through 15 games this season, the Mavericks are tied for the ECHL lead in points (24) and wins (12). Kansas City is 3-0-0 against Wichita in the early part of the season, with three dominating performances in October.

The Mavericks have been led by outstanding individual performances from all over the ice, highlighted by rookie forward Max Andreev, who leads the league in points scored (four goals, 18 assists).

