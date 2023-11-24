Glads Announce Roster Changes
November 24, 2023 - ECHL (ECHL) - Atlanta Gladiators News Release
DULUTH, Ga. The Atlanta Gladiators announced on Friday the following roster changes. Forward Micah Miller has been recalled from loan by the Tucson Roadrunners of the American Hockey League. Miller has posted nine points (7G, 2A) in 13 games with the Gladiators. In addition, defenseman Jack Matier has been re-assigned, by the Nashville Predators, to the Milwaukee Admirals. As a result, the Gladiators have announced the signings of defenseman Jay Powell, and forward Nick Vander Esch.
Vander Esch, 29, last played in the ECHL with the Florida Everblades, during the 2021-22 season. The feisty forward tailed 32 points (15G, 17A) in 50 games played that year, also appearing in 18 games of Florida's Kelly Cup playoff run.
Prior to beginning his professional career, the San Jose, California, native recorded 101 total points (62G, 39A) with the Potsdam Bears of the SUNYAC.
Powell, 26, first turned pro during the 2021-22 season, appearing in two games with the Rapid City Rush. This past season, the Nashville, Tennesse, native started with the Pensacola Ice Flyers of the SPHL, accruing six points (2G, 4A).
Following his time in Pensacola, the 6'7 blue liner had two ECHL stints, one with the Kansas City Mavericks and Orlando Solar Bears. Powell most recently appeared with the Orlando Solar Bears during training camp this season.
