Americans' Power Play Downs Oilers in Overtime

November 24, 2023 - ECHL (ECHL) - Tulsa Oilers News Release







TULSA, Okla. - The Tulsa Oilers, proud ECHL affiliate of the NHL's Anaheim Ducks and the AHL's San Diego Gulls and powered by Community Care, gained a point in a 5-4 overtime loss to the Allen Americans on Black Friday at the BOK Center.

Justin Allen put the Americans on the board 3:53 into the game, scoring a power-play goal from the top of the zone to set the Americans up 1-0. Kyle Crnkovic knotted the action 1-1 with his fourth of the campaign just 1:11 later, finishing a wraparound-feed from Dante Sheriff. Tyler Poulsen scored his second goal of the season against his former team, a beautiful top-shelf, toe-drag finish 7:05 into the action to put Tulsa up 2-1. Kishaun Gervais wrapped up the scoring in the opening period with his second of the season at the 16:16 mark. Kristian Stead stopped 10 of 11 in the first period.

Kalvyn Watson potted the only goal of the second period, a wrist shot from the left circle off a Davis 'T-Bone' Codd faceoff win that squeaked through Mark Sinclair 8:06 into the middle period. The Oilers held the Americans to a season-best two shots against in the 20-minute battle.

Colby McAuley netted the Americans' second power-play goal of the game 2:43 into the third, cutting Tulsa's lead in half to start the comeback. Johnny Walker scored his first of the season with 8:47 remaining to bring Allen within one goal at 4-3. McAuley notched his second power play of the frame with 24 seconds remaining in regulation to force overtime.

Kris Myllari netted the overtime game-winning goal 1:12 in on a delayed penalty, giving the Americans their fourth-and-final special-teams goal.

Both squads square off again tomorrow, Nov. 25 for Teddy Bear Toss at 7:05 p.m. Tulsa hosts Wichita for the first meeting between the long-time rivals at 4:05 p.m. on Sunday, Nov. 26 for a Griffin Media postgame skate.

Highlights:

- Tyler Poulsen scored his fourth goal in his last five games

- Kishaun Gervais scored his first home goal as an Oiler

- Yaroslav Yevdokimov has four points (1G, 3A) in his last two outings

- Kristian Stead continues his point streak as a netminder, earning three out of a possible four in his two starts with Tulsa

- Allen defeated the Oilers in overtime for the second time this season

