Brennan Stops 27 in Thunder's 5-1 Win Over Royals

GLENS FALLS - Tyler Brennan recorded his first win in net as the Adirondack Thunder defeated the visiting Reading Royals, 5-1, in front of over 3,200 fans at Cool Insuring Arena on Wednesday night.

Patrick Grasso opened the scoring to give the Thunder a 1-0 lead. Grasso skated down the left side and his pass to the front of the net got deflected and beat goaltender Nolan Maier. The goal was Grasso's sixth of the year and extended his goal-scoring streak to five games at 13:53.

Reading answered back as Yvan Mongo tapped in a pass from Joseph Nardi and beat goaltender Tyler Brennan to tie the game at one. Mongo's goal was his sixth of the year at 17:28 and the game went into the second period tied 1-1.

Ryan Orgel scored his first of the year at 8:13 of the second period as he sent a shot off the post and into the net from the bottom of the left circle. Mike Gillespie was credited with the lone assist and Adirondack took a 2-1 lead.

Adirondack moved out to a 3-1 lead late in the second as Colin Felix sent a shot into the net against his former team from the blue line with just over 14 seconds remaining. The goal was Felix's first of the year with the lone assist from Shane Harper and the Thunder took the two-goal lead into the third.

Yushiroh Hirano scored on the power play to give the Thunder a three-goal lead in the third. After he was denied once, Hirano sent a shot through traffic and into the net for his fourth of the season. Shane Harper was credited with the lone assist at 6:44 of the third for a 4-1 lead.

The Thunder took a 5-1 lead off the stick of Erik Middendorf. Grant Jozefek set up Middendorf of an odd man rush for his seventh of the season at 15:02 and that held up as the final. Tyler Brennan was credited with his first professional win, stopping 27 of 28.

