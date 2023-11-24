Steelheads Collect Sixth Straight Win Taking Down Rush, 4-1

RAPID CITY, SD - The Idaho Steelheads (13-2-0-0, 26pts) defeated the Rapid City Rush (6-9-1-0, 13pts)by a final score of 4-1 Friday night at The Monument Arena in front of a crowd of 3,054. Idaho and Rapid City will wrap up their three-game series tomorrow night at 7:05 p.m.

Keaton Mastrodonato (9th) scored for his second straight game giving the Steelheads a 1-0 lead at 7:59 of the first period. Jake Murray behind his own blue line fed A.J. White at the center circle. White sent a pass to Mastrodonato down the right-wing wall. From the right circle Mastrodonato sent a shot upstairs on Connor Murphy. With Idaho on the power-play late in the period Jack Becker (5th) capitalized with 2:06 remaining in the frame to make it 2-0. White won a puck battle on the right half wall and slid the puck down low to the corner for Zane Franklin. From there, Franklin fed Becker all alone in front of the net and Becker sent the puck far side into the net. Idaho outshot Rapid City 20-5 in the period.

Jimmy Sooper (5th) got the Rush on the board at 7:10 of the second period on a tip in front to cut the Rush deficit down to one. Matt Register drew two penalties in his defensive zone to send the Steelheads to a 5-3 power-play. As the man advantage came to a score Mark Rassell (12th) made it 3-1 after Wade Murphy sent a shot from the top of the left circle which hit Rassell on the near side of the crease. Idaho led 3-1 after 40 minutes of play as they were outshot 18-13 in the period.

Ty Pelton-Byce (4th) in his 100th professional game would score on the power-play to make it 4-1 with six minutes to lay in regulation. Patrick Kudla worked down the left wall and slid a pass to Murphy at the top of the left circle. From there Murphy fed Pelton-Byce at the far dot where he blasted a one timer home.

Bryan Thomson made a career high 39 saves on 40 shots in the win while Connor Murphy turned aside 38 of 42 shots he faced in the loss.

ICCU Three Stars

1) Bryan Thonmson (39 saves - career high)

2) Jack Becker (1-0-1, 3 shots)

3) Mark Rassell (1-0-1, 2 shots)

GAME NOTES

- Idaho finished 2-for-5 on the power-play while Rapid City was 0-for-4.

- Idaho outshot Rapid City 42-39.

- Idaho is 58-25-5 all-time vs. Rapid City and 29-15-2 in South Dakota.

- Willie Knierim (IR), Ben Zloty (DNP), Nick Canade (DNP), and Janis Svanenbergs (DNP) did not dress for Idaho.

- Jake Murray has points in four straight games (1-3-4).

- Mark Rassell has a goal in 10 of 14 games.

- Keaton Mastrodonato has a goal in six of his last seven games.

- Jack Becker has a goal in two of his last three games after scoring his first power-play goal of the season.

- Zane Franklin has points in six straight games (2-5-7).

- A.J. White has a point in seven of his last eight games (3-7-10).

Call the Steelheads Front Office at 208-383-0080 for ticket packages for this season. Stay up to date with all things Steelheads on Facebook, Twitter, and Instagram. Watch all Steelheads home games on FloHockeyand KTVB 24/7 (Channel 7.2) and listen on the Steelheads flagship station 95.3 FM KTIK "The Ticket".

