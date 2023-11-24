Road Trip Continues Tonight in Tulsa

Allen Americans defenseman Eric Williams vs. the Tulsa Oilers

(Allen Americans, Credit: Tulsa Oilers) Allen Americans defenseman Eric Williams vs. the Tulsa Oilers(Allen Americans, Credit: Tulsa Oilers)

Tulsa, Oklahoma - The Allen Americans, ECHL affiliate of the Ottawa Senators (NHL), and Belleville Senators (AHL), continue their six-game road trip tonight in Tulsa. The Americans ended their six-game losing streak on Wednesday night in Wichita. Watch tonight's game on Flo Hockey TV, or listen on the Americans 24/7 app.

Allen Americans Tonight:

Pregame Show: 6:50 PM CST

Puck Drop: 7:05 PM CST

Watch Live: FLOHOCKEY.TV

Listen Live: AMERICANS 24/7

On the Call: Tommy Daniels

Next Home Game: 12/1/23 vs. Utah, 7:00 PM CST

Streaking in the right direction: The Allen Americans beat the Wichita Thunder on Thanksgiving Eve 5-3 at Intrust Bank Arena. The Americans erased a 1-0 Wichita lead scoring three unanswered goals to take a 3-1 lead early in the third period. Wichita roared back with a pair of goals from Jeremy Masella to tie the game at 3-3. Matt Marcinew broke the tie with his 7th of the year at the 11:59 mark of the final frame. His goal turned out to be the game winner. Kris Myllari added an empty net goal late to secure the win.

Jarvis to face his former team tonight: Andrew Jarvis was acquired late last week from the Tulsa Oilers for future considerations. He will face the Oilers tonight as the Americans resume their six-game road trip. In 46 games with the Oilers last season, he had nine points and 62 penalty minutes.

Americans hold Wichita under 40: For the first time this season, the Americans held their opponent to under 40 shots on goal. The Americans allowed 40 or more shots in 13 straight games. Two of the 13 games the opponents reached 50 shots or more.

Two new faces: The Americans traded forward Chad Butcher to the Fort Wayne Komets this week for defenseman Joe Gatenby, and forward William Provost. Gatenby played in nine games with the Komets this season and had two points. He made his Americans debut on Wednesday night and had one assist and finished the game a +2. William Provost had two points in three games for the Komets this season. He will make his Americans debut tonight.

Orzeck shines in Americans debut: Defenseman Nolan Orzeck made his Americans debut on Wednesday night and assisted on Hank Crone's second goal of the season. Orzeck was acquired from the Iowa Heartlanders last week for future considerations.

Comparing Allen and Tulsa

Home: 0-5-0

Away: 4-5-0

Overall: 4-10-0

Last 10: 3-7-0

Allen Americans Leaders:

Goals: (7) Matt Marcinew

Assists: (11) Kris Myllari

Points: (17) Matt Marcinew

+/-: (2) Justin Allen

PIM's: (56) Mikael Robidoux

Tulsa Oilers:

Home: 3-4-1-0

Away: 3-2-0-0

Overall: 6-6-1-0

Last 10: 6-3-1-0

Tulsa Oilers Leaders:

Goals: (8) Michael Farren

Assists: (10) Eddie Matsushima

Points: (15) Eddie Matsushima

+/-: (+7) Michael Farren

PIM's (16) Luka Profaca

