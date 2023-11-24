Defenseman Riedell Recalled by Calgary
November 24, 2023 - ECHL (ECHL) - Rapid City Rush News Release
(RAPID CITY, S.D.) - The Rapid City Rush, proud affiliate of the NHL's Calgary Flames, announced Friday via a Heartland Health and Wellness Roster Adjustment, defenseman Will Riedell has been recalled by the AHL's Calgary Wranglers.
Riedell had played in all but one game this season for the Rush after being assigned at the beginning of the season.
The Greensboro, N.C. native registered three assists and one fight in his 14 games with the Rush this season. A constant blue-line presence, Riedell's pedigree includes 32 AHL games in his young career and the honor of serving as captain of the Big Ten's Ohio State Buckeyes two seasons ago.
The Rush activated defenseman Kenton Helgesen earlier this week and he is expected to make his season debut tonight against Idaho.
