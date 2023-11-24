Grissom Nets Pair of Goals, Rabbits Hold off Stingrays for Sixth Straight Win
November 24, 2023 - ECHL (ECHL) - Greenville Swamp Rabbits News Release
NORTH CHARLESTON, S.C. - LA Grissom's pair of goals help the Greenville Swamp Rabbits outlast the South Carolina Stingrays 4-3 on Friday night at the North Charleston Coliseum for the team's sixth straight win.
Greenville opened the first period with an offensive assault, pound the South Carolina net 14 times and putting a shot off the iron. Despite the pressure, Stingrays goaltender Mitchell Gibson, made multiple scramble saves to keep the Rabbits off the board.
Early in the second, the Stingrays found the breakthrough, as Austin Magera cleaned up a loose puck at 6:15 for the 1-0 lead. The lead was short-lived, as the Rabbits responded just 24 second later as LA Grissom slotted his second goal of the season on a shot from the high slot. At 9:03, JD Greenway stole the puck from the Stingrays in the offensive end and created a rebound that Nick Prkusic converted into a second Greenville goal for the 2-1 advantage.
Midway through the third period, just as a Stringrays penalty expired, Brannon McManus sniped his second of the season into the net at 10:35 for the 3-1 lead. Under a minute later, at 11:21, Grissom scored his second of the game from the corner of the blue line for the 4-1 lead. At 15:14, Josh Wilkins closed the Stingrays' deficit to two goals, pushing a rebounding puck across the line. With the net empty, South Carolina scored a late goal at 19:22 from Tyson Empey, but would not be able to find an additional goal to tie the game.
W: Ingham
L: Gibson
With the win, the Swamp Rabbits improve to an Eastern Conference best 13-2-0-0, while the Stingrays fall to 6-6-2-0.
The Swamp Rabbits remain on the road and travel to the Gas South Arena in Duluth, Georgia on Saturday, November 25, for a 7 p.m meeting with the Atlanta Gladiators.
Swamp Rabbits Single-Game tickets, Full Season, and Half Season Tickets for the 2023-24 season are on sale now at SwampRabbits.com or by calling (864) 674-7825.
