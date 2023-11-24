Grizzlies Deliver Big Third Period in 6-3 Victory
November 24, 2023 - ECHL (ECHL) - Utah Grizzlies News Release
West Valley City, Utah - The Utah Grizzlies scored three unanswered goals to turn a 3-3 tie into a 6-3 victory over the Newfoundland Growlers on Friday night at Maverik Center.
Utah's Mick Messner scored the first goal of the game 9:57 into the contest. The Growlers tied it up on a Zach O'Brien power play goal 10:50 in. Utah retook the lead 18:28 in as Brett Stapley scored on the power play. Utah led 2-1 after 1 period.
Kyle Mayhew scored a 4 on 4 goal 1:03 into the second period to give Utah a 3-1 lead. Later in the second frame Isaac Johnson scored 12:35 in. Utah led 3-2 after 2 periods. The Grizz are now 5-0 this season when leading after 2 periods.
The Growlers tied the game 6:59 into the third period as Grant Cruikshank scored on the power play. Newfoundland went 2 for 8 on the power play. Utah was 2 for 3. The Grizzlies second power play goal turned out to be the game winner as Jordan Martel scored 13:09 in. Mick Messner added a huge insurance goal as he scored shorthanded with 2:03 left in regulation. Nathan Burke added a shorthanded empty net goal 18:28 in as they took a 6-3 lead.
Trent Miner saved 37 of 40 for Utah in the win. Newfoundland's Dryden McKay stopped 26 of 31. Utah was led by Messner's 2 goal and 1 assist performance. Nathan Burke had 1 goal and 2 assists. Kyle Mayhew and Brett Stapley each had 1 goal and 1 assist. Mayhew was a +4 in the contest.
Utah's record goes to 6-6 on the season. Newfoundland falls to 6-7-3. The Grizzlies go for the 3-game sweep on Saturday night at 7:10 pm. Tickets are available at utahgrizzlies.com or by calling (801) 988-8000.
3 stars
1. Mick Messner (Utah) - 2 goals, 1 assist, +2, 7 shots.
2. Brett Stapley (Utah) - 1 goal, 1 assist.
3. Jordan Martel (Utah) - GWG 13:09 into the third period.
• Discuss this story on the ECHL message board...
ECHL Stories from November 24, 2023
- Grizzlies Deliver Big Third Period in 6-3 Victory - Utah Grizzlies
- Growlers Doubled up 6-3 by Grizzlies - Newfoundland Growlers
- Steelheads Stymie Rush 4-1 - Rapid City Rush
- Growlers Doubled Up 6-3 By Grizzlies - Newfoundland Growlers
- Thunder Falls to Mavericks on Black Friday - Wichita Thunder
- Orgel Scores Again in 4-3 OT Loss to Railers - Adirondack Thunder
- Railers Stun Thunder to Win 4-3 in Overtime - Worcester Railers HC
- Brennan Stops 27 in Thunder's 5-1 Win Over Royals - Adirondack Thunder
- Walleye Score Thrice in the Second Period in Loss - Toledo Walleye
- Admirals top Trois-Rivières in Competitive Black Friday Contest - Norfolk Admirals
- Ritchie, Guertler Score First Goals as Mariners Fall to Reading - Maine Mariners
- Lions Take Game Two Against The Admirals - Trois-Rivieres Lions
- Stingrays Fall to Swamp Rabbits - South Carolina Stingrays
- Grissom Nets Pair of Goals, Rabbits Hold off Stingrays for Sixth Straight Win - Greenville Swamp Rabbits
- Steelheads Collect Sixth Straight Win Taking Down Rush, 4-1 - Idaho Steelheads
- Americans' Power Play Downs Oilers in Overtime - Tulsa Oilers
- Kalamazoo Jumps on Toledo Early, Rides Special Teams to Road Win - Kalamazoo Wings
- Fuel Earn Point in OT Loss to Komets - Indy Fuel
- Fiddler-Schultz's Overtime Goal Lifts Icemen to 2-1 Win Over Everblades - Jacksonville Icemen
- Brown, Butcher Each Score Twice To Lift Royals Over Mariners In First Road Win, 4-3 - Reading Royals
- Admirals to Trois-Rivières in Competitive Black Friday Contest - Norfolk Admirals
- Glads Announce Roster Changes - Atlanta Gladiators
- ECHL Transactions - November 24 - ECHL
- Wheeling Comeback Falls Short in Cincinnati - Wheeling Nailers
- Cyclones Take Down Nailers in Divisional Matchup - Cincinnati Cyclones
- Defenseman Riedell Recalled by Calgary - Rapid City Rush
- Crunch Recall Massicotte from Loan to Solar Bears - Orlando Solar Bears
- Game Notes: November 24 - Idaho Steelheads at Rush - Rapid City Rush
- Grizzlies Gameday: Black Friday at Maverik Center - Utah Grizzlies
- Chicago Assigns McClennon to Norfolk - Norfolk Admirals
- K-Wings Michael Joyaux Recalled from Loan by Abbotsford - Kalamazoo Wings
- Mason Millman Reassigned to Reading by Philadelphia - Reading Royals
- Glads Lose 5th Straight, 3-2 to Greenville - Atlanta Gladiators
- Wichita Continues Holiday Weekend Tonight in KC - Wichita Thunder
- Goaltender Dylan Wells Loanded to AHL's Tucson Roadrunners - Idaho Steelheads
- First-Place Mavericks Back at Cable Dahmer Arena Tonight - Kansas City Mavericks
- Road Trip Continues Tonight in Tulsa - Allen Americans
- Swamp Rabbits Game Preview: Swamp Rabbits at South Carolina (7:00pm) - Greenville Swamp Rabbits
- Royals Take on Mariners in Two-Game Series in Maine - Reading Royals
The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.