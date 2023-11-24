Grizzlies Deliver Big Third Period in 6-3 Victory

West Valley City, Utah - The Utah Grizzlies scored three unanswered goals to turn a 3-3 tie into a 6-3 victory over the Newfoundland Growlers on Friday night at Maverik Center.

Utah's Mick Messner scored the first goal of the game 9:57 into the contest. The Growlers tied it up on a Zach O'Brien power play goal 10:50 in. Utah retook the lead 18:28 in as Brett Stapley scored on the power play. Utah led 2-1 after 1 period.

Kyle Mayhew scored a 4 on 4 goal 1:03 into the second period to give Utah a 3-1 lead. Later in the second frame Isaac Johnson scored 12:35 in. Utah led 3-2 after 2 periods. The Grizz are now 5-0 this season when leading after 2 periods.

The Growlers tied the game 6:59 into the third period as Grant Cruikshank scored on the power play. Newfoundland went 2 for 8 on the power play. Utah was 2 for 3. The Grizzlies second power play goal turned out to be the game winner as Jordan Martel scored 13:09 in. Mick Messner added a huge insurance goal as he scored shorthanded with 2:03 left in regulation. Nathan Burke added a shorthanded empty net goal 18:28 in as they took a 6-3 lead.

Trent Miner saved 37 of 40 for Utah in the win. Newfoundland's Dryden McKay stopped 26 of 31. Utah was led by Messner's 2 goal and 1 assist performance. Nathan Burke had 1 goal and 2 assists. Kyle Mayhew and Brett Stapley each had 1 goal and 1 assist. Mayhew was a +4 in the contest.

Utah's record goes to 6-6 on the season. Newfoundland falls to 6-7-3. The Grizzlies go for the 3-game sweep on Saturday night at 7:10 pm. Tickets are available at utahgrizzlies.com or by calling (801) 988-8000.

3 stars

1. Mick Messner (Utah) - 2 goals, 1 assist, +2, 7 shots.

2. Brett Stapley (Utah) - 1 goal, 1 assist.

3. Jordan Martel (Utah) - GWG 13:09 into the third period.

