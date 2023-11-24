Royals Take on Mariners in Two-Game Series in Maine

Portland, ME - The Reading Royals, proud affiliate of the Philadelphia Flyers and Lehigh Valley Phantoms, continue a three-game road trip against the Maine Mariners on Friday, November 24, at 7:15 PM and Saturday November 25th, at 6:00 PM at Cross Insurance Arena in Portland, Maine.

The Royals return home on Thursday, November 30 to host the Kalamazoo Wings at 7:00 PM at Santander Arena. The home game will be a Throwback Thursday promotional game with music from the 70's, 80's and 90's playing through the night! Dress in your best 70's, 80's or 90's outfit and enter our Decade Fashion Contest at the game for your chance to win a prize!

Order tickets for the Royals Throwback Thursday game on Nov. 30: royalshockey.com/tickets

Royals Right Now:

Reading posts a 3-8-1-1 record after falling to the Adirondack Thunder, 5-1, in the road trip opener on Wednesday, November 22 at Cool Insuring Arena. Forward Yvan Mongo scored the lone goal to extend his professional career high goal streak to four games. Joe Nardi earned the lone assist for his eight helper of the season.

Ryan Chyzowski leads the Royals in goals (10) and points (14) through 12 games this season. Nardi and Devon Paliani tie for the team in assists (8).

Chyzowski is tied for second in the league in goals (10), as well as tied for first in power play goals (4). Additionally, defenseman Adam Brubacher is tied for the league lead in goals (4) and power play goals (2) among defensemen. Forward Matt Brown has nine points (3g-6a) in eight games. Brown has recorded at least one point in six of his eight games played with Reading.

Scouting the Mariners:

Maine (4-7-0-0) has opened their season with 8 points through 11 games. Forward Reid Stefanson leads the Mariners in goals (5) and points (9). Forwards Alex Kile and Austin Albrecht are tied ofr the team lead in assists with defenseman Gabriel Chicoine (5).

The Mariners return home following a three-game road trip where they split the opening two games against the Trois-Rivières Lions with a win on Friday, November 17, 4-2, before falling to the Lions on Saturday, November 18, 2-1. The Mariners defeated the Worcester Railers in the road trip finale on Sunday, November 19, 3-2, at the DCU Center. Maine has split their last four games and have dropped all three games at home so far this season.

-

Today's game will be streamed live on the Royals Broadcast Network available on the following platforms:

FloSports: flosports.link/3yarTg4

Mixlr: mixlr.com/readingroyals

-

Upcoming Games:

Christmas in Margaritaville - Dec. 2 vs. Kalamazoo

Enjoy a margarita and holiday tunes with Slapshot and Santa!

'Pictures with Santa' photo station

Hawaiian Christmas specialty jersey

Slapshot Saturday presented by Albright College

Giveaway: Hawaiian shirts

La Noche de Los Royales - Dec. 8 vs. Trois-Rivières - Presented by Visions Federal Credit Union

Latin American music and dance performances

Spanish speaking in-arena host

Slapshot Saturday presented by Albright College

Military Appreciation / Teddy Bear Toss Night - Dec. 9 vs. Trois-Rivières

Join us as we salute our armed forces

Toss your teddy bears/stuffed animals onto the ice after the Royals' first goal

Military Appreciation specialty jersey

Slapshot Saturday presented by Albright College

Giveaway: Camo bucket hat

-

2023-24 Season Memberships

Reading Royals Season Memberships, six-game plans, ten-game plans, and group tickets are available for the 2023-24 season now by visiting the Royals' box office at Santander Arena or by calling 610-898-7825.

