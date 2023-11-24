Goaltender Dylan Wells Loanded to AHL's Tucson Roadrunners

November 24, 2023 - ECHL (ECHL) - Idaho Steelheads News Release







BOISE, ID - The Idaho Steelheads (@Steelheads), proud ECHL (@ECHL) affiliate of the Dallas Stars(@DallasStars), and Steelheads Head Coach & Director of Hockey Operations Everett Sheen announced today that goaltender Dylan Wells has signed a PTO with the AHL's Tucson Roadrunners.

Wells, 25, leads the ECHL in wins (7) posting a (7-0-0) record this season with a 3.27 goals against average and a .894 save percentage. Dating back to last season, the sixth-year pro is (9-0-0) in his Steelheads career. He made 23 saves on Wednesday night in Idaho's 5-3 win at Rapid City.

Under an ECHL contract with Idaho, Wells began the season at NHL Training Camp with the Nashville Predators then with their AHL affiliate, the Milwaukee Admirals, on a tryout contract. The 6-foot-2, 190lb native of St. Catharines, ON made his NHL debut last season on Nov. 5, 2022 coming relief for the Chicago Blackhawks vs. the Winnipeg Jets where he made 12 saves on 13 shots in 20 minutes of play.

He was originally drafted by the Edmonton Oilers in the 2016 NHL Entry Draft, round 5, #123 overall.

ECHL Totals: 85GP, (42-33-5) 3.58GAA | .896 SV%

AHL Totals: 42GP, (16-18-4) 3.16 GAA | .898 SV%

NHL Totals: 1GP, (0-0-0) 3.00GAA | .923 SV%

The Steelheads are on the road tonight facing the Rapid City Rush from The Monument Arena for a 7:05 p.m. puck drop.

