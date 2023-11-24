Glads Lose 5th Straight, 3-2 to Greenville
November 24, 2023 - ECHL (ECHL) - Atlanta Gladiators News Release
DULUTH, Ga. The Atlanta Gladiators (8-5-0-0) fell to the Greenville Swamp Rabbits (12-2-0-0) by a final score of 3-2, on Wednesday night, at Gas South Arena, in Duluth, Georgia.
Blake Evennou scored the opening goal, receiving a pass from Mitch Fossier, and slapping it past the goaltender, Ryan Bednard. (7:57)
With 24 seconds remaining in the first period, Wyatt Wylie found the back of the net for Greenville, bringing the score even. (19:36)
In the second period, Carter Souch put home a seam pass to give the Swamp Rabbits the lead, 2-1. (8:50).
Greenville would add another in the first ten minutes of the third period, with Nikita Pavylchev tipping in a pass from teammate Brannon McManus. (6:02)
Atlanta would get a goal closer courtesy of a power play goal from Carson Gicewicz, assisted by Blake Evennou and Mitch Fossier. (9:20)
Ryan Bednard made 39 saves on 41 shots in the win for Greenville, meanwhile Tyler Harmon made 26 saves on 29 shots.
