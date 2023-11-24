Fuel Earn Point in OT Loss to Komets

INDIANAPOLIS- The Fuel hosted the Fort Wayne Komets on Black Friday after Fort Wayne claimed an overtime win on their annual Thanksgiving Day game just a day before. In an exciting and close matchup, the Komets came away with another overtime win, this time 3-2 in Indy.

1ST PERIOD

At 4:27 of the first period, Sam Ruffin took the first penalty of the game, a tripping call giving Fort Wayne a power play that they did not score on.

Six minutes later, Fort Wayne's Xavier Bernard was called for a delay of game, giving Indy a power play. Captain Seamus Malone was able to capitalize at 11:06 with his third goal of the season to give Indy a 1-0 lead.

Bryan Lemos and Cam Hillis both claimed assists on that goal. The rest of the first period went by quickly with minimal stoppages. Indy outshot the Komets 12-9 by the end of the first.

2ND PERIOD

Both teams came out for the second period with a bit more fire and as a result there was more pushing and shoving between these cross-state rivals.

Despite no penalties called, both teams got a little feisty multiple times as the period went on.

At 17:37, Cameron Supryka scored his first goal of the season to tie the game up for Fort Wayne. Matt Wedman had the lone assist on that goal.

Quickly after that goal, there was a review for an almost-goal for the Fuel. Kyle Maksimovich shot the puck past Brett Brochu in goal that almost touched the goal line before another Fort Wayne player was able to swat it away.

After a review, it was not called a goal and the score remained tied through the end of the frame.

3RD PERIOD

Less than three minutes into the period, Jon Martin took a high sticking penalty giving Fort Wayne an early power play opportunity in the period. That penalty was killed off but the Fuel bit next again with a call against Santino Centorame.

Forty seconds into that power play, it initially appeared Fort Wayne scored, however the second goal review of the night proved it was not a goal after Wedman made a distinct kicking motion to direct the puck into the net. The score remained 1-1.

At 14:55, Colin Bilek collected a loose puck right in front of Fort Wayne's net and was able to put it across the goal line to take a late 2-1 lead. This goal was unassisted.

Two minutes later, Jack Dugan tied the game again with the help of Wedman.

At the end of the third period, the Fuel were outshooting the Komets 32-22 but the score remained tied 2-2 and the teams headed to overtime.

OVER TIME

At 2:55, after a shot for each team, Jake Johnson scored to give Fort Wayne the 3-2 overtime win with the help of Carl Berglund.

