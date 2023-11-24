Crunch Recall Massicotte from Loan to Solar Bears
November 24, 2023 - ECHL (ECHL) - Orlando Solar Bears News Release
ORLANDO, Fla. - The Orlando Solar Bears announced the American Hockey League's Syracuse Crunch have recalled defenseman Zachary Massicotte from loan to the Orlando Solar Bears.
Massicotte, 22, has appeared in 14 ECHL games this season for the Solar Bears, scoring one goal and three assists. The 6-foot-4, 218-pound rearguard played in 57 games for the Allen Americans during the 2022-23 season, scoring 19 points (6g-13a) The Shawinigan, Quebec native also appeared in four AHL games with the Belleville Senators.
Prior to his professional career, Massicotte played 220 games in the QMJHL, scoring 70 points (16g-54a). During the 2021-22 season, Massicotte won the QMJHL Championship and appeared in the CHL Memorial Cup for the Shawinigan Cataractes.
