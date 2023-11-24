Steelheads Stymie Rush 4-1

(RAPID CITY, S.D.) - The Rapid City Rush, proud affiliate of the NHL's Calgary Flames, were shut down by the Idaho Steelheads 4-1 at The Monument on Friday night.

The game started poorly for Rapid City who gave up 20 shots and two goals in the opening period. Keaton Mastrodonato and Jack Becker tallied markers for Idaho to lead 2-0 after 20 minutes. The 20 shots allowed ties the most given-up by Rapid City in a single period this season, while the Rush managed only five shots in the opening frame.

Despite a goal from Jimmy Soper set up by Maurizio Colella, the Rush could not find consistent offense. Rapid City peppered Bryan Thomson with 17 shots in the second period, but only managed the one goal.

Late in the second period, the Rush took back-to-back tripping penalties, and while they killed both, Mark Rassell scored his league-leading 12th goal of the season just one second after the penalties expired.

Idaho would add one more goal on the powerplay in the third period.

The Rush are now winless in all five games where they have not scored first this season and 0-7-0 when trailing after two periods. The 7th-straight home loss now ties this year's Rush with the 2018-19 Rush for the most consecutive home losses in ECHL franchise history. Rapid City has also failed to score more than three goals at home this season.

Tomorrow night, the Rush will look to snap the home-losing skid vs. Idaho on Bingo Night presented by Cool Cryo. Puck drop is set for 7:05 p.m. at The Monument.

