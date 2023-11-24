Lions Take Game Two Against The Admirals
November 24, 2023 - ECHL (ECHL) - Trois-Rivieres Lions News Release
Friday night saw the second meeting between the Lions and the Admirals in Norfolk, Virginia of their three-game series. The Admirals handily defeated the Lions 4-0 on Wednesday, with the Lions unable to solve Norfolk netminder Thomas Milic. The Admirals opted to ride Milic's hot hand once again on Friday, while the Lions went with Zachary Émond in goal, who so far this season is undefeated in his two appearances. Would the Lions get revenge for Wednesday's shutout, or would the Admirals keep their momentum going?
The first period bore witness to the emotions the Lions were feeling after Wednesday's loss, but those emotions led to nine total penalties called against both clubs (six to the Lions and three to the Admirals). First to be sent off was the Lions' Brycen Martin for hooking, then at the 9:42 mark the Lions' Nicolas Larivière was assessed a 10-minute misconduct and a 2-minute roughing minor, while the Admirals' Mark Liwiski was given minors for cross-checking and roughing. The penalty-parade continued when the Lions' Christopher Ortiz was called for roughing, and the Admirals capitalized with a power play marker eight seconds later, on a goal from Justin Robidas with assists going to Denis Smirnov (his first point of the season) and Andrew McLean. Norfolk's Liwiski then was sent to the penalty box once again, this time for fighting with Trois-Rivières' Jakov Novak. The Lions' Anthony Beauregard got Trois-Rivières on the scoreboard at 16:17 with assists from captain Cedric Montminy and Ty Smilanic. Miguël Tourigny of the Lions was sent off for tripping late in the period, meaning Trois-Rivières started the second period a man down.
The Lions successfully killed off Tourigny's minor to start the second frame, and Novak scored on a breakaway one second after the Tourigny penalty expired to give Trois-Rivières a 2-1 lead. The Admirals' penalty problems continued when Simon Kubicek was called for unsportsmanlike conduct after hitting Novak. The Admirals were undisciplined throughout the period, with Ryan Foss called for slashing concurrently with the Lions' Ortiz being sent to the penalty box for cross-checking. At the 7:52 mark the Admirals' Danny Katic and Trois-Rivières' Nicolas Larivière were each given roughing minors and finally late in the period Norfolk's Justin Robidas was given a minor for unsportsmanlike conduct. Both teams were displaying a lack of discipline, especially the Admirals.
The third period saw a merciful reduction in penalties, with only three being called, and an increase in goal scoring, with five in total. One minute into the period it was Norfolk's Stepan Timofeyev scoring to knot the game at 2-2. The Lions' Larivière then scored his first of the season to regain the lead for Trois-Rivières, and Larivière's teammate Martin scored at 12:39, which was also his first of the season. The Admirals weren't ready to concede, however, and at 16:34 Carson Golden scored to get Norfolk within one goal of the Lions at 4-3. But at 19:29 Trois-Rivières' Justin Ducharme scored into an empty net with assists provided by Montminy and Noah Laaouan to give the Lions a 5-3 victory.
Wednesday, December 6th
Wednesday hot-dog presented by Lafleur
Puck Drops: 7:00 PM EST
Colisée Vidéotron
