Admirals top Trois-Rivières in Competitive Black Friday Contest
November 24, 2023 - ECHL (ECHL) - Norfolk Admirals News Release
Norfolk, VA - After securing a 4-0 shutout victory on Wednesday night, the Norfolk Admirals returned to the ice for some Black Friday hockey for game two of their three-game series against Trois-Rivières. With a great crowd on hand at the Scope, the Admirals fell to the Lions 5-3 in a competitive matchup.
In the first period, both teams came out strong and played physically. Tensions ran high at times, leading to some after-whistle confrontations. Despite the competitive play, neither team managed to score in the first 14 minutes. However, with just five minutes left, the Admirals were awarded a power play. Denis Smirnov passed the puck to Justin Robidas, who scored his fifth goal of the season with a powerful one-timer that sailed past Lions goalie Zachary Emond, giving the Admirals a 1-0 lead.
The crowd at Scope erupted when Mark Liwiski and Jakov Novak dropped the gloves for an intense fight that got the fans on their feet. After the fight, Liwiski pumped up the crowd with his energy. Shortly after, the Lions tied the game when Anthony Beauregard scored a goal that got past Admirals goalie Thomas Milic. The period ended with the score tied 1-1.
During the second period, the Lions were able to capitalize early on off a breakaway goal from Novak to pull ahead 2-1. That goal was his seventh this season. However, there was a surge in hostilities on both sides. The pace of play slowed down as several skirmishes broke out whenever players had the opportunity. The score remained 2-1 after 40 minutes of play.
In the final frame of the game, both teams fought back and forth until the last minute of play. Early in the third period, Stepan Timofeyev scored a goal to tie the game at two. However, just 90 seconds later, the Lions retaliated with a breakaway goal to regain their lead of 3-2.
With only eight minutes left in the game, Nicolas Lariviere scored another goal for the Lions, extending their lead. But with less than four minutes to go, Carson Golder scored the Admirals' third goal of the season, bringing them back to within one goal. However, the Lions sealed their victory with an empty-net goal, making the final score 5-3 and evening the series at one win each for the weekend.
Sentara Health Three Stars of the Game
TR - Anthony Beauregard (1 goal, 1 assist, +3)
NOR - Denis Smirnov (3 assist, -1)
TR - Ty Smianic (2 assists, +2)
What's Next
The Norfolk Admirals conclude their home series tomorrow night in a rubber match against Trois-Rivières. Puck drop is scheduled for 6:05 p.m.
Saturday, November 25th
Trois-Rivières Lions @ Norfolk Admirals
Puck Drops: 6:05 PM EST
Norfolk Scope
