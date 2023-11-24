Swamp Rabbits Game Preview: Swamp Rabbits at South Carolina (7:00pm)

November 24, 2023 - ECHL (ECHL) - Greenville Swamp Rabbits News Release







Greenville Swamp Rabbits (12-2-0-0) vs. South Carolina Stingrays (6-5-2-0)

November 24, 2023 | 7:00 PM ET | Regular Season Game #15

North Charleston Coliseum

Referees: Nolan Bloyer (31)

Linesmen: Tyler Willie (78), Terry Wicklum (98)

BROADCAST INFORMATION

Pregame Coverage begins at 6:45PM

LISTEN: Bon Secours Rabbits Radio Network

WATCH: FloHockey Live Stream

Voice of the Swamp Rabbits Mark Shelley (Play-by-Play) on the call

SWAMP RABBITS VS ICEMEN SERIES

Regular Season Record:

Overall: (0-0-0-0) Home:(0-0-0-0) Away: (0-0-0-0)

Last Meeting:

April 14, 2023 - Greenville 7 vs South Carolina 1

Next Meeting:

December 2, 2023 - Greenville vs South Carolina

22-23 Regular Season Record:

Greenville : (5-4-1-0)

All-Time Record:

(78-74-17)

QUICK BITS

MR. HELPING HAND

For the second time in three games, Brannon McManus recorded a multi-assist night for the Swamp Rabbits in the win over Atlanta. His three-assist performance against Atlanta was the second time in his young career that the Rabbits winger recorded three helpers, having done so on February 26, 2023 against Orlando. He hit the mark two games into his rookie season, on November 23, 2022, against Worcester but added an additional goal for a career-high four-point night. In his last three games, McManus has six assists, making up half his season-long total.

PAV PUTS UP POINTS

Nikita Pavlychev's return to Greenville has been anything but dull, as the Ontario Reign prospect looks like he never left from his 45-point performance a season ago. In just four games since being assigned to Greenville, the former Penn Stater has posted a pair of goals and three assists, including his first multi-point performance in Wednesday's win over Atlanta. His goal on Wednesday, which came early in the third period, was credited as his first game-winning goal this season.

SOUCH ON CRUISE CONTROL

Carter Souch posted his fifth multi-point night of the season on Wednesday, recording the lone second period goal and an assist. Throuugh 14 games, Souch has already surpassed his rookie season total for multi-point games (4), and is 13 points shy of tying his 64-game total (28) from that same season. With assists in three straight games, Souch has posted four points over his last trio to take the team lead in points at 15.

ECHL Stories from November 24, 2023

