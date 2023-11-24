Brown, Butcher Each Score Twice To Lift Royals Over Mariners In First Road Win, 4-3
November 24, 2023 - ECHL (ECHL) - Reading Royals News Release
Portland, ME -The Reading Royals (4-8-1-1), proud ECHL affiliate of the Philadelphia Flyers and Lehigh Valley Phantoms, defeated the Maine Mariners (4-8-0-0), 4-3, on Friday, November 24 at Cross Insurance Arena. Nolan Maier (2-4-0-1) earned his second win of the season with Reading with 31 saves on 34 shots faced. Shane Starrett (3-6-0-0) suffered the loss in net for Maine with 21 saves on 25 shots faced.
Maier made a diving save to keep Maine off the board late in the first period. Two minutes after the save, at 17:09 into the first period, Matt Brown beat Starrett with a wrist shot on a breakaway for the game's opening goal. Yvan Mongo and Joseph Nardi earned the helpers on Brown's first of two goals in the game.
Maine evened the score, 1-1, 8:10 into the second period on Ethan Ritchie's first professional career goal. Ritchie buried a rebound on Ethan Keppen's shot from the point that kicked off of Maier's pad to the rookie forward.
Brown put Reading back in front with his second goal of the night 13:19 into the middle frame. The goal secured Brown's first multi-goal game of his professional career. Mongo earned the assist for his fourth multi-point game of the season.
The Mariners tied the score for the second and final time in the game 16:42 into the period on Gabe Guertler's first goal of the season. Jimmy Lambert and Brooklyn Kalmikov earned the assists on the tape-to-tape passing around Maier's net for Guertler's redirection through the five hole of the netminder.
Heading into the third period, at 4:56, Alec Butcher tapped in a loose puck past Starrett. He followed up his first goal of the game with his second seven minutes later to put Reading up by two with 8:13 left in regulation.
Maine defenseman Gabriel Chicoine brought the game back to a one-goal game with his third goal of the season with 7:09 remaining in the third period. The Royals held onto their one-goal lead to capture their first win on the road (1-6-1-0) and take the season series opener over the Mariners.
The Royals conclude their road trip against the Maine Mariners on Saturday, November 25th, at 6:00 PM at Cross Insurance Arena in Portland, Maine.
The Royals return home on Thursday, November 30 to host the Kalamazoo Wings at 7:00 PM at Santander Arena. The home game will be a Throwback Thursday promotional game with music from the 70's, 80's and 90's playing through the night! To order tickets to our Throwback Thursday game, visit royalshockey.com/tickets
• Discuss this story on the ECHL message board...
ECHL Stories from November 24, 2023
- Growlers Doubled Up 6-3 By Grizzlies - Newfoundland Growlers
- Thunder Falls to Mavericks on Black Friday - Wichita Thunder
- Orgel Scores Again in 4-3 OT Loss to Railers - Adirondack Thunder
- Railers Stun Thunder to Win 4-3 in Overtime - Worcester Railers HC
- Brennan Stops 27 in Thunder's 5-1 Win Over Royals - Adirondack Thunder
- Walleye Score Thrice in the Second Period in Loss - Toledo Walleye
- Admirals top Trois-Rivières in Competitive Black Friday Contest - Norfolk Admirals
- Ritchie, Guertler Score First Goals as Mariners Fall to Reading - Maine Mariners
- Lions Take Game Two Against The Admirals - Trois-Rivieres Lions
- Stingrays Fall to Swamp Rabbits - South Carolina Stingrays
- Grissom Nets Pair of Goals, Rabbits Hold off Stingrays for Sixth Straight Win - Greenville Swamp Rabbits
- Steelheads Collect Sixth Straight Win Taking Down Rush, 4-1 - Idaho Steelheads
- Americans' Power Play Downs Oilers in Overtime - Tulsa Oilers
- Kalamazoo Jumps on Toledo Early, Rides Special Teams to Road Win - Kalamazoo Wings
- Fuel Earn Point in OT Loss to Komets - Indy Fuel
- Fiddler-Schultz's Overtime Goal Lifts Icemen to 2-1 Win Over Everblades - Jacksonville Icemen
- Brown, Butcher Each Score Twice To Lift Royals Over Mariners In First Road Win, 4-3 - Reading Royals
- Admirals to Trois-Rivières in Competitive Black Friday Contest - Norfolk Admirals
- Glads Announce Roster Changes - Atlanta Gladiators
- ECHL Transactions - November 24 - ECHL
- Wheeling Comeback Falls Short in Cincinnati - Wheeling Nailers
- Cyclones Take Down Nailers in Divisional Matchup - Cincinnati Cyclones
- Defenseman Riedell Recalled by Calgary - Rapid City Rush
- Crunch Recall Massicotte from Loan to Solar Bears - Orlando Solar Bears
- Game Notes: November 24 - Idaho Steelheads at Rush - Rapid City Rush
- Grizzlies Gameday: Black Friday at Maverik Center - Utah Grizzlies
- Chicago Assigns McClennon to Norfolk - Norfolk Admirals
- K-Wings Michael Joyaux Recalled from Loan by Abbotsford - Kalamazoo Wings
- Mason Millman Reassigned to Reading by Philadelphia - Reading Royals
- Glads Lose 5th Straight, 3-2 to Greenville - Atlanta Gladiators
- Wichita Continues Holiday Weekend Tonight in KC - Wichita Thunder
- Goaltender Dylan Wells Loanded to AHL's Tucson Roadrunners - Idaho Steelheads
- First-Place Mavericks Back at Cable Dahmer Arena Tonight - Kansas City Mavericks
- Road Trip Continues Tonight in Tulsa - Allen Americans
- Swamp Rabbits Game Preview: Swamp Rabbits at South Carolina (7:00pm) - Greenville Swamp Rabbits
- Royals Take on Mariners in Two-Game Series in Maine - Reading Royals
The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.
Other Recent Reading Royals Stories
- Brown, Butcher Each Score Twice To Lift Royals Over Mariners In First Road Win, 4-3
- Mason Millman Reassigned to Reading by Philadelphia
- Royals Take on Mariners in Two-Game Series in Maine
- Royals Struck Down BY Thunder in Road Trip Opener, 5-1
- Royals Open Three-Game Road Trip with Midweek Matchup vs. Thunder