Railers Stun Thunder to Win 4-3 in Overtime
November 24, 2023 - ECHL (ECHL) - Worcester Railers HC News Release
Glens Falls, NY - The Worcester Railers HC (6-6-2-1, 15pts) toppled the Adirondack Thunder (7-3-2-0, 16pts) on Friday night in overtime by the final score of 4-3 in front of a crowd of 4,280 at the Cool Insuring Arena. The Railers are back at the Cool Insuring Arena against the Adirondack Thunder on Saturday, November 25th at 7:00 p.m. ET.
Zach White (1-0-1) recorded a point in his third straight game for the Railers with 5:01 left in the first to put Worcester ahead 1-0 to start. Colin Felix (1-0-1) tied things up just 17 seconds later for the Thunder to make it 1-1 going into the second. Yushiroh Hirano (1-0-1) would put Adirondack ahead in the second on the power play. Ashton Calder (1-1-2) tied things in the third for Worcester before Ryan Orgel (1-0-1) stole the lead 39 seconds later. Trevor Cosgrove (1-2-3) tied the game with just 72 seconds left in regulation before Todd Goehring (1-0-1) won the game for Worcester 3:17 into the overtime period.
Zach White (3rd) received a feed from Brendan Robbins in the right circle and ripped one past an off-balance Vinnie Purpura in net for Adirondack to give the Railers the game's first lead at 1-0. Colin Felix (2nd) and the Thunder tied things just 17 seconds later. Shane Harper sauced a pass from the right circle to Felix on the left side as he hammered a one-timer past Henrik Tikkanen in net for Worcester and made it 1-1 after the first.
The only goal of the second period was just the second power play goal scored at home by Adirondack this season. Yushiroh Hirano (5th) sent a shot top-shelf past Tikkanen as the Thunder grabbed their first lead of the night, 2-1 with just 51 seconds left in the second. The score held going into the third as the Railers were outshooting the Thunder 18-17 after 40.
Midway through the third, Ashton Calder (7th) redirected a Trevor Cosgrove shot from the point past Purpura and tied the game 2-2. Adirondack struck back 39 seconds later as Ryan Orgel received a drop pass from Jack Jeffers at the point and beat Tikkanen to put the Thunder back ahead. 3-2. With the goalie pulled and just 72 seconds remaining in regulation, Trevor Cosgrove (2nd) drifted a shot along ice-level through traffic and past the left toe of Purpura to tie the game 3-3 going into overtime.
In the overtime period, Todd Goehring (1st) snuck his way past the Adirondack defense and forced a shot through Purpura to complete the Worcester comeback and give the Railers the 4-3 victory.
Notes:
Three Stars: 3rd Star: Trevor Cosgrove, (1-2-3, +3, 5 shots) 2nd Star: Ryan Orgel (1-0-1, 4 shots), 1st Star: Todd Goehring (1-0-1, +1, GWG, 1 shot) ... Final shots were 26-25 in favor of Worcester... Vinnie Purpura (2-2-1) made 22 saves on 26 shots for Adirondack... Henrick Tikkanen (2-3-1) made 22 saves on 25 shots for Worcester, while Tristan Lennox served as the backup... Worcester went 0-for-2 on the power play while Adirondack went 1-for-2... Jake Schultz (DNP), Quinn Ryan (DNP), Anthony Repaci (DNP), Jack Quinlivan (IR) and Christian Krygier (IR) did not dress for Worcester... Trevor Cosgrove led the Railers in shots with 5.
