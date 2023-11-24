Fiddler-Schultz's Overtime Goal Lifts Icemen to 2-1 Win Over Everblades

November 24, 2023 - ECHL (ECHL) - Jacksonville Icemen News Release







JACKSONVILLE, FL - Matt Vernon stopped 33- of 34 shots, while Riley Fiddler-Schultz netted the game-winner to lift the Jacksonville Icemen to a 2-1 victory over the Florida Everblades Friday night at Vystar Veterans Memorial Arena.

Icemen struck first about six minutes into the contest, when the Everblades turned the puck over in their own end. Jacob Panetta collected the puck and skated toward the net. After a couple of deke moves, Panetta slipped backhanded shot on the short side past goaltender Cam Johnson.

Later in the first, Icemen forward Craig Martin was awarded a penalty shot. After several deke moves of his own, Martin was able to create some space for a shot, but Johnson fended it off with the blocker.

In the second period, the Everblades tied it up at one after applying pressure in the offensive zone. Cole Moberg delivered a pass to the top of the crease that was redirected in by Olivier Chau in front for the tying goal.

The Icemen were outshot 9-2 in the third period, but Icemen netminder Matt Vernon turned them all aside to cap off a stellar night in goal. Vernon's play helped the Icemen reach overtime.

In the extra session, Florida was called for a penalty. The Icemen got the extra attacker on the ice during the delayed penalty, and Riley Fiddler-Schultz led an odd-man rush into the zone and called his own number, firing a wrist shot that ripped into the net for the game-winner. Icemen win 2-1, and they are back at home on Saturday against the Savannah Ghost Pirates at 7:00 p.m.

#FireWithin

Saturday, November 25th

Savannah Ghost Pirates @ Jacksonville Icemen

Puck Drops: 7:00 PM EST

VyStar Veterans Memorial Arena

• Discuss this story on the ECHL message board...





ECHL Stories from November 24, 2023

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.