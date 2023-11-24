ECHL Transactions - November 24
November 24, 2023 - ECHL (ECHL) News Release
Following are the ECHL transactions for Friday, November 24, 2023:
Adirondack:
Add Topias Vilen, D assigned from Utica by New Jersey
Add Jeremy Brodeur, G activated from reserve
Delete Devon Becker, D placed on reserve
Delete Tyler Brennan, G placed on reserve
Allen:
Add Johnny Walker, F signed contract, added to active roster
Add William Provost, F added to active roster (traded from Fort Wayne)
Delete Matthew Sredl, D placed on reserve
Delete Colton Hargrove, F placed on Injured Reserve (effective 11/23)
Atlanta:
Add Jay Powell, D signed contract, added to active roster
Add Dylan Vander Esch, F signed contract, added to active roster
Delete Cody Sylvester, F placed on reserve
Delete Jack Matier, D recalled to Milwaukee by Nashville
Delete Micah Miller, F recalled by Tucson
Florida:
Add Sean Josling, F activated from reserve
Add Andrew Fyten, F activated from reserve
Delete David Cotton, F placed on reserve
Delete Aidan Sutter, D placed on reserve
Fort Wayne:
Add Carl Berglund, F assigned from Bakersfield by Edmonton
Add Logan Dowhaniuk, D activated from reserve
Delete Alexis D'Aoust, F placed on reserve
Delete Vincent De Mey, F placed on Injured Reserve (effective 11/24)
Greenville:
Add Max Coyle, D activated from reserve
Add Nick Prkusic, F activated from reserve
Delete Wyatte Wylie, D recalled by Ontario
Delete Tyler Inamoto, D recalled by Ontario
Idaho:
Add Jade Miller, F activated from Injured Reserve
Add Demetrios Koumontzis, F activated from Injured Reserve
Add Dawson Barteaux, D activated from reserve
Delete Nicholas Canade, D placed on reserve
Delete Janis Svanenbergs, F placed on reserve
Indy:
Add Victor Hadfield, D added to active roster (traded from Jacksonville)
Add Anthony Petruzzelli, F added to active roster (traded from Jacksonville)
Add Darby Llewellyn, F activated from reserve
Iowa:
Add Brett Budgell, F assigned by Iowa (AHL)
Add Hunter Jones, G activated from reserve
Delete Drew DeRidder, G placed on reserve
Delete Michael Knaub, F placed on Injured Reserve (effective 11/24)
Jacksonville:
Add Jeff Solow, D signed contract, added to active roster
Add Carson MacKinnon, F activated from reserve
Add Garrett VanWyhe, F activated from reserve
Delete Garret Cockerill, D placed on reserve
Kalamazoo:
Add Kurt Gosselin, D activated from reserve
Add Justin Taylor, F activated from reserve
Delete Tanner Sorenson, F placed on reserve
Delete Michael Joyaux, D recalled by Abbotsford
Maine:
Add Mackenzie Dwyer, D activated from Injured Reserve
Newfoundland:
Delete Serron Noel, F placed on Injured Reserve (effective 11/13)
Norfolk:
Add Connor McClennon, F assigned by Chicago (AHL)
Delete Justin Young, F placed on reserve
Delete Josh Thrower, D traded to South Carolina
Orlando:
Delete Zachary Massicotte, D recalled by Syracuse
Rapid City:
Add Weiland Parrish, F activated from reserve
Add James Hardie, F activated from reserve
Delete Conner Bleackley, F placed on reserve
Delete Will Riedell, D recalled by Calgary (AHL)
Reading:
Add Mason Millman, D assigned from Lehigh Valley by Philadelphia
Add Kenny Johnson, D activated from reserve
Delete Trevor Thurston, D placed on reserve
Savannah:
Add Anthony Collins, F activated from reserve
Delete Ross Armour, F placed on reserve
South Carolina:
Delete Cole Fraser, D traded to Cincinnati
Toledo:
Delete Colin Theisen, F recalled by Tucson
Utah:
Add Adam Berg, F added to active roster (traded from Cincinnati)
Delete Adam Berg, F placed on reserve
Delete Michael Underwood, D placed on Injured Reserve (effective 10/28)
Wichita:
Add Nick Nardella, F activated from reserve
