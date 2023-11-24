ECHL Transactions - November 24

November 24, 2023 - ECHL (ECHL) News Release







Following are the ECHL transactions for Friday, November 24, 2023:

Adirondack:

Add Topias Vilen, D assigned from Utica by New Jersey

Add Jeremy Brodeur, G activated from reserve

Delete Devon Becker, D placed on reserve

Delete Tyler Brennan, G placed on reserve

Allen:

Add Johnny Walker, F signed contract, added to active roster

Add William Provost, F added to active roster (traded from Fort Wayne)

Delete Matthew Sredl, D placed on reserve

Delete Colton Hargrove, F placed on Injured Reserve (effective 11/23)

Atlanta:

Add Jay Powell, D signed contract, added to active roster

Add Dylan Vander Esch, F signed contract, added to active roster

Delete Cody Sylvester, F placed on reserve

Delete Jack Matier, D recalled to Milwaukee by Nashville

Delete Micah Miller, F recalled by Tucson

Florida:

Add Sean Josling, F activated from reserve

Add Andrew Fyten, F activated from reserve

Delete David Cotton, F placed on reserve

Delete Aidan Sutter, D placed on reserve

Fort Wayne:

Add Carl Berglund, F assigned from Bakersfield by Edmonton

Add Logan Dowhaniuk, D activated from reserve

Delete Alexis D'Aoust, F placed on reserve

Delete Vincent De Mey, F placed on Injured Reserve (effective 11/24)

Greenville:

Add Max Coyle, D activated from reserve

Add Nick Prkusic, F activated from reserve

Delete Wyatte Wylie, D recalled by Ontario

Delete Tyler Inamoto, D recalled by Ontario

Idaho:

Add Jade Miller, F activated from Injured Reserve

Add Demetrios Koumontzis, F activated from Injured Reserve

Add Dawson Barteaux, D activated from reserve

Delete Nicholas Canade, D placed on reserve

Delete Janis Svanenbergs, F placed on reserve

Indy:

Add Victor Hadfield, D added to active roster (traded from Jacksonville)

Add Anthony Petruzzelli, F added to active roster (traded from Jacksonville)

Add Darby Llewellyn, F activated from reserve

Iowa:

Add Brett Budgell, F assigned by Iowa (AHL)

Add Hunter Jones, G activated from reserve

Delete Drew DeRidder, G placed on reserve

Delete Michael Knaub, F placed on Injured Reserve (effective 11/24)

Jacksonville:

Add Jeff Solow, D signed contract, added to active roster

Add Carson MacKinnon, F activated from reserve

Add Garrett VanWyhe, F activated from reserve

Delete Garret Cockerill, D placed on reserve

Kalamazoo:

Add Kurt Gosselin, D activated from reserve

Add Justin Taylor, F activated from reserve

Delete Tanner Sorenson, F placed on reserve

Delete Michael Joyaux, D recalled by Abbotsford

Maine:

Add Mackenzie Dwyer, D activated from Injured Reserve

Newfoundland:

Delete Serron Noel, F placed on Injured Reserve (effective 11/13)

Norfolk:

Add Connor McClennon, F assigned by Chicago (AHL)

Delete Justin Young, F placed on reserve

Delete Josh Thrower, D traded to South Carolina

Orlando:

Delete Zachary Massicotte, D recalled by Syracuse

Rapid City:

Add Weiland Parrish, F activated from reserve

Add James Hardie, F activated from reserve

Delete Conner Bleackley, F placed on reserve

Delete Will Riedell, D recalled by Calgary (AHL)

Reading:

Add Mason Millman, D assigned from Lehigh Valley by Philadelphia

Add Kenny Johnson, D activated from reserve

Delete Trevor Thurston, D placed on reserve

Savannah:

Add Anthony Collins, F activated from reserve

Delete Ross Armour, F placed on reserve

South Carolina:

Delete Cole Fraser, D traded to Cincinnati

Toledo:

Delete Colin Theisen, F recalled by Tucson

Utah:

Add Adam Berg, F added to active roster (traded from Cincinnati)

Delete Adam Berg, F placed on reserve

Delete Michael Underwood, D placed on Injured Reserve (effective 10/28)

Wichita:

Add Nick Nardella, F activated from reserve

