Growlers Doubled Up 6-3 By Grizzlies

November 24, 2023 - ECHL (ECHL) - Newfoundland Growlers News Release







The Newfoundland Growlers dropped a 6-3 decision to the Utah Grizzlies on Friday night at the Maverik Center.

Mick Mesner opened the scoring for Utah midway through the first before Zach O'Brien replied for Newfoundland less than a minute later on the powerplay to make it 1-1. Brett Stapley had the last say in the first as he struck late in the period to give the Grizzlies a 2-1 lead after 20 minutes.

Kyle Mayhew made it 3-1 Grizzlies just a minute into the middle frame before Isaac Johnson got the Growlers back within one seven minutes before the second intermission to cut it to 3-2 Utah heading into the third.

Grant Cruikshank got the Growlers level on the PP with 13 minutes left in regulation before Jordan Martel nabbed a man advantage goal of his own to put the Grizzlies up 4-3 with 6:51 to go.

Mesner grabbed his second of the game shorthanded with 2:03 left before Nathan Burke found an empty Newfoundland net to make it a 6-3 final in favour of Utah.

Quick Hits

Three Growlers (O'Brien, Johnson, Tychonick) enjoyed multi-point nights.

Newfoundland fired a season high 40 shots on goal.

These two conclude their series on Saturday night at 10:40pm NL time.

Three Stars:

1. UTA - M. Mesner

2. UTA - B. Stapley

3. UTA - J. Martel

Friday, December 8th

NEW foundland night - ANC

Puck Drops: 7:00 PM NST

Mary Brown's Centre

MNE Maine Mariners

at

NFL Newfoundland Growlers

Mary Brown's Centre

• Discuss this story on the ECHL message board...





ECHL Stories from November 24, 2023

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.