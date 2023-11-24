K-Wings Michael Joyaux Recalled from Loan by Abbotsford

KALAMAZOO, MI - The Kalamazoo Wings, proud ECHL affiliate of the National Hockey League's Vancouver Canucks, announced the Abbotsford Canucks (AHL) have recalled the loan of defenseman Michael Joyaux on Friday.

Joyaux, 26, joins the Canucks after playing twelve games with the K-Wings to start the year. The former Western Michigan University Bronco, originally loaned to Kalamazoo on October 8, recorded two goals and four assists across a dozen contests as a K-Wing.

Joyaux's recall comes on the heels of a productive eleven day stretch in which he recorded four points (1g-3a) in four games. The Bloomingdale, IL native notched his first multipoint effort of the season with two assists in Kalamazoo's 4-0 win over Indy on November 18.

Last year, Joyaux registered 9 goals, 32 assists, and a +11 rating with Newfoundland, and earned an ECHL All-Rookie nod in 2022-23. The 5-foot 10-inch, 181-pound blueliner will make his AHL debut if called upon with Abbotsford.

Kalamazoo is back in action Friday at 7:15 p.m. EST against the Toledo Walleye (8-2-1-1) at Huntington Center.

