Wichita Continues Holiday Weekend Tonight in KC

November 24, 2023 - ECHL (ECHL) - Wichita Thunder News Release









Wichita Thunder forward Jay Dickman (right)

INDEPENDENCE, MO - The Wichita Thunder, ECHL affiliate of the NHL's San Jose Sharks, AHL's San Jose Barracuda and powered by Toyota, continues a busy holiday week tonight at 7:35 p.m. with a trip to Independence to take on Kansas City.

Tonight is the first of two-straight meetings between the two teams at Cable Dahmer Arena. This is the fourth meeting of the season with the Mavericks holding a 3-0-0 series lead. All-time, Wichita is 87-64-23 against Kansas City and 40-36-15 on the road against the Mavericks.

Both teams are coming off losses on Thanksgiving Eve. The Thunder fell to the Allen Americans while Kansas City lost on the road at Tulsa.

Kansas City is tied for first in the Mountain Division with 24 points. Wichita is alone in fifth with 11 points.

Jeremy Masella scored a pair of goals on Wednesday night to help the Thunder pull even in the third. His second was a tremendous play on a breakaway after coming out of the penalty box. He tallied his first-career two-point and two-goal game of his career.

Dillon Boucher has been a pleasant surprise offensively so far for the Thunder. He has goals in back-to-back games and points in his last three. The rookie from Halifax, NS has six points (5g, 1a) in 14 games.

Wichita recorded a power play goal on Wednesday, giving them three power play goals over the last two games. The Thunder sit in second place at home (25.8%) and fourth overall, good for a 25.4% clip.

THUNDERBOLTS...Brayden Watts is tied for 10th in scoring (17) and fourth in assists (13)...Xavier Pouliot is tied for third in minor penalties (12)...Jeremy Masella is fifth in penalty minutes (47)...Peter Bates is tied for sixth in goals (8) and ninth in points (18)...Jay Dickman is tied for first in power play goals (4)...Lleyton Moore is tied for first in power play assists for rookies (6) and tied for second in power play points for rookies (7)...Aaron Miller is tied for second for power play goals by a rookie (3)...Ryan Finnegan is tied for first in rookie shooting percentage (27.3%)...

MAVS NOTES - Max Andreev leads the league with 22 points and tied for first in assists (18)...Justin Nachbaur is second in major penalties (4)...Cade Borchardt is tied for first with four power play goals...Patrick Curry is tied for fourth in shots (59)...Cale Morris is sixth in goals-against (2.16)...Kyle Jackson (17) and Cade Borchardt (16) are fifth and sixth in rookie scoring...

