Chicago Assigns McClennon to Norfolk

November 24, 2023 - ECHL (ECHL) - Norfolk Admirals News Release







Norfolk, VA - The Norfolk Admirals announced on Friday afternoon that the AHL's Chicago Wolves have loaned forward Connor McClennon to Norfolk. McClennon is expected to be in the lineup for tonight's game against the Trois-Rivieres Lions.

McClennon, 21, was drafted by the Philadelphia Flyers in the 2020 NHL Entry Draft (sixth-round, 178th overall). He has spent the last four seasons playing for the Winnipeg Ice in the Western Hockey League (WHL). In his tenure with the Ice, the Alberta native totaled 284 points in 243 games (138g, 146a). McClennon was an assistant captain for all four seasons in Winnipeg.

Last season, McClennon finished third on the team in points (92) and led the Ice with 46 goals. He signed an AHL contract with Chicago during the offseason.

--

The Norfolk Admirals take on the Trois-Rivieres Lions at a special Friday start time of 6:05 pm. The first 500 fans upon entry will receive a free set of Admirals Trading Cards.

• Discuss this story on the ECHL message board...





ECHL Stories from November 24, 2023

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.