Mason Millman Reassigned to Reading by Philadelphia

Reading, PA - The Reading Royals, proud ECHL affiliate of the Philadelphia Flyers and Lehigh Valley Phantoms, announced on Friday that defenseman Mason Millman has been reassigned by Philadelphia from Lehigh Valley to Reading.

Millman, 22, appeared in all three games for the Royals to open the 2023-24 season. The 6'1", 176-pound, left-shot defenseman recorded a -3 rating and two penalty minutes with the Royals in the season opening series against the Newfoundland Growlers.

With Lehigh Valley, Millman recorded two points (2a), four penalty minutes and a +2 rating in seven games. The London, Ontario native was selected in the fourth round (#103 overall) by Philadelphia in the 2019 NHL Entry Draft.

Royals Upcoming:

The Royals continue a three-game road trip against the Maine Mariners on Friday, November 24, at 7:15 PM and Saturday November 25th, at 6:00 PM at Cross Insurance Arena in Portland, Maine.

The Royals return home on Thursday, November 30 to host the Kalamazoo Wings at 7:00 PM at Santander Arena. The home game will be a Throwback Thursday promotional game with music from the 70's, 80's and 90's playing through the night! Dress in your best 70's, 80's or 90's outfit and enter our Decade Fashion Contest at the game for your chance to win a prize!

Order tickets for the Royals Throwback Thursday game on Nov. 30: royalshockey.com/tickets

Reading Royals Season Memberships, six-game plans, ten-game plans, and group tickets are available for the 2023-24 season now by visiting the Royals' box office at Santander Arena or by calling 610-898-7825.

