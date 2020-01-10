Moose Denied by Pickard, Griffins
January 10, 2020 - American Hockey League (AHL) - Manitoba Moose News Release
The Manitoba Moose (18-21-0-0) were on the losing end of a 1-0 final against the Grand Rapids Griffins (16-19-2-2) on Friday night at Van Andel Arena.
With 8:33 remaining in the first period, Grand Rapids saw a chance to get on the board with an attempt from Dominik Shine however Moose netminder Eric Comrie flashed the leather to keep the game scoreless. Just over two minutes later, Chris Terry scored for the Griffins to gain the 1-0 advantage. Comrie stood tall for the Moose as the Griffins registered 17 shots on net in the first period alone.
With 5:30 gone in the second period, Ryan White fed Emile Poirier who out battled his defender to get a shot away but he was unable to capitalize. Midway through the frame, Kristian Veslainen saw a good look on the breakaway that was quickly dismissed by Grand Rapids netminder Calvin Pickard who poke checked his opportunity away. With less than three minutes remaining in the second, Seth Griffith sent a shot on net on a Moose power play that nearly found the back of the net but Pickard slid cross crease to deny his attempt.
In the third period, Manitoba killed off the Griffins lone man advantage. In the dying seconds of the game, the Moose set up one final play in hopes of finding the equalizer. Logan Shaw found Michael Spacek wide open for the one timer however Pickard denied Spacek's rocket to hold on to the Griffins 1-0 victory.
Quick Hits
Logan Shaw made his return to Manitoba's lineup after he suited up for 25 games with the Winnipeg Jets
Michael Spacek led the Moose with four shots on net What's Next?
The Moose take on the Grand Rapids Griffins on Saturday, Jan. 11. Puck drop is scheduled for 6 p.m. CT. The matchup will be broadcast on moosehockey.com/listenlive.
