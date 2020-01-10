Wolves Youth Hockey Appearances Start with Leschyshyn

GLENVIEW, Illinois - Chicago Wolves center Jake Leschyshyn will meet youth hockey players and their families at 5 p.m. on Monday, Jan. 13, at Oakton Ice Arena in Park Ridge. Leschyshyn also will join the Northern Express Mites for their practice.

Leschyshyn, 20, is in the middle of his first full season as a professional. He has contributed two goals, two assists and strong work on the penalty kill while appearing in all 38 Wolves games. His father, Curtis, spent 16 seasons in the NHL and helped the Colorado Avalanche capture the 1996 Stanley Cup.

Leschyshyn's appearance marks the first of many by Wolves players and Skates, the team's mascot, as part of the organization's commitment to rinks and youth hockey programs throughout the Chicago area. Please visit bit.ly/WolvesYouthHockey to see a complete list of appearances.

The Wolves return to Allstate Arena on Saturday, Jan. 18, for a 7 p.m. game against the Milwaukee Admirals. The players will debut their Military Appreciation jerseys, presented by Turtle Wax, that will be auctioned and raffled to benefit the USO, Honor Flight, K9s for Veterans and Chicago Wolves Charities. On Sunday, Jan. 19, the Wolves are hosting Superhero Day as part of their 3 p.m. Illinois Lottery Cup clash with the Rockford IceHogs. For more information, visit ChicagoWolves.com or call 1-800-THE-WOLVES.

