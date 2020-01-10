Rocket Agree to Terms on One-Year, One-Way AHL Contract with Defenseman Evan McEneny
January 10, 2020 - American Hockey League (AHL) - Laval Rocket News Release
LAVAL - The Laval Rocket announced today that the team has agreed to terms on a one-year, one-way AHL contract (2019-20) with defenseman Evan McEneny.
McEneny, 25, has registered pair of goals in nine games with the Rocket this season, maintaining a plus-4 differential while serving 10 penalty minutes.
Prior to joining the Rocket, the 6-foot-3, 221 lb defenseman earned 63 points (20 goals, 43 assists) in 145 regular season games with the Utica Comets, the Vancouver Canucks' affiliate. He made his NHL debut with the Canucks in 2016-17, playing one game.
The Grimsby, Ontario native spent five seasons with the OHL's Kitchener Rangers and Kingston Frontenacs where he tallied 127 points (22 goals, 105 assists) in 240 games.
- Offensive Outburst Leads Rocket to 6-1 Win over Marlies