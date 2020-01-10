Marlies Open Boat Show Road Trip Tonight in Texas

January 10, 2020 - American Hockey League (AHL) - Toronto Marlies News Release





The Toronto Marlies are in the Lone Star State tonight, kicking off a three in three weekend with a tilt against the Texas Stars.

This marks the Marlies first return to Texas since the 2018 Calder Cup Playoffs, and it's their third meeting with the Stars this season. Toronto hosted Texas for a back-to-back in November, edging the Stars 8-4 and 4-3 to take a 2-0 lead in the four-game regular season series.

The Marlies will be looking to get back in the win column tonight as they aim to string together some points during their annual Toronto Boat Show road trip. The Marlies dropped their last contest, a 4-2 decision to the visiting Lehigh Valley Phantoms, and now sit in third place in the North Division and fifth in the Eastern Conference. Timothy Liljegren has been on a tear lately with points (1-5-6) in five consecutive games.

The Stars are fresh off a 4-0 win over the Grand Rapids Griffins and will be pushing for their third straight win tonight with the Marlies in town. The Stars are 5-4-1-0 in their past 10 games and currently sit in seventh place in the Central Division and 11th in the Western Conference.

Puck drops at 8:00 PM EST on AHLTV. All games will be available for free tonight as part of an AHLTV freeview. Fans can also follow along on Twitter (@TorontoMarlies) for live game updates.

Head to Head (2019-20 Regular Season)

20-12-2-1 Overall Record 15-17-2-2

2-0-0-0 Head To Head 0-2-0-0

0-1-0-0 Streak 2-0-0-0

117 Goals For 103

110 Goals Against 118

21.3% Power Play Percentage 14.8%

79.7% Penalty Kill Percentage 77.6%

K. Agostino (18) Leading Goal Scorer J. L'Esperance (16)

P. Aberg (29)

K. Agostino (29) Leading Points Scorer J. L'Esperance (26)

K. Kaskisuo (11) Wins Leader L. Bow (8)

