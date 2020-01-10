Four-Goal First Period Leads Eagles to 5-1 Win over Tucson

LOVELAND, CO. - The Colorado Eagles stormed out to a 4-0 lead in the first period to help secure a 5-1 victory over the Tucson Roadrunners on Friday. Adam Werner earned his 13th win of the season in net, stopping 27 of the 28 shots he faced in the contest. The victory now gives Colorado points in 12-straight games and wins in nine of the Eagles last 10 games.

Colorado's first-period onslaught would begin just 29 seconds into the contest when a Roadrunners turnover in their own zone led to Eagles forward Sheldon Dries burying a shot from the left-wing circle to give Colorado a 1-0 edge.

A power play would set up the Eagles next tally, as forward Michael Joly would light the lamp with a one-timer from the right-wing circle that would stretch Colorado's advantage to 2-0 at the 13:36 mark of the opening 20 minutes of action.

Just 57 seconds after Joly's goal, forward Shane Bowers would weave his way between the circles before snapping a shot past Tucson goaltender Brandon Halverson. The tally would grow the Eagles lead to 3-0 and would also signal the end of the night for Halverson who would give way to Tyler Parks for the duration.

As time wound down in the opening frame, Colorado would add one more mark to the scoreboard when forward Martin Kaut skated through the left-wing circle before unfurling a wrister that would beat Parks and extend the Eagles advantage to 4-0 with 2:28 remaining in the first period.

Colorado would open the second period with another jolt of offense, as forward Erik Condra would cap off a 2-on-1 rush with a shot that would light the lamp and put the Eagles on top, 5-0 at the 4:59 mark of the middle frame.

Tucson would outshoot Colorado 14-9 in the second period, but Werner would deny all 14 opportunities to send the two teams to the second intermission with the Eagles still leading, 5-0.

The third period would see the Roadrunners spoil Werner's shutout bid when forward Michael Chaput muscled a rebound attempt into the back of the net on the power play to trim Colorado's advantage to 5-1 with only 43 seconds remaining in regulation.

The Eagles outshot Tucson 29-28, as Colorado would finish the night going 1-for-3 on the power play while the Roadrunners scored on one of their two opportunities on the man-advantage.

The Eagles return to action when they take on the Tucson Roadrunners on Saturday, January 11th at 7:05pm MT at the Budweiser Events Center.

