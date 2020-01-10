Jets Reassign Logan Shaw to the Manitoba Moose

WINNIPEG, Jan. 10, 2020 - The Winnipeg Jets announced today they have reassigned forward Logan Shaw to the Manitoba Moose.

Shaw, 27, has played 25 games for the Jets this season and recorded his first three points (2G, 1A) for the club. The product of Glace Bay, N.S has also played eight games for the Moose this season and has five points (3G, 2A). Shaw, Florida's third round pick (76th overall) in the 2011 NHL Draft, has played 205 NHL games for the Panthers, Anaheim Ducks, Montreal Canadiens and Jets and recorded 34 points (14G, 20A).

Logan Shaw

Centre

Born Oct 5 1992 -- Glace Bay, NS

Height 6.03 -- Weight 214 -- Shoots R

SeasonTeamLgeGPGAPtsPIM+/-GPGAPtsPIM

2008-09 Cape Breton Screaming Eagles

QMJHL 49 5 3 8 22 -5 8 0 0 0 0

2009-10 Cape Breton Screaming Eagles

QMJHL 67 9 15 24 31 11 5 0 0 0 4

2010-11 Cape Breton Screaming Eagles

QMJHL 68 26 20 46 37 -18 4 0 1 1 4

2011-12 Cape Breton Screaming Eagles

QMJHL 37 14 12 26 27 -18 -- -- -- -- --

2011-12 Quebec Remparts QMJHL 23 6 9 15 19 -5 11 6 5 11 12

2012-13 Quebec Remparts QMJHL 67 26 42 68 37 30 11 3 5 8 8

2013-14 San Antonio Rampage AHL 46 1 7 8 24 -9 -- -- -- -- --

2013-14 Cincinnati Cyclones ECHL 20 8 10 18 8 5 24 5 1 6 4

2014-15 San Antonio Rampage AHL 69 13 12 25 25 3 2 0 0 0 0

2015-16 Portland Pirates AHL 19 11 3 14 4 0 3 0 0 0 0

2015-16 Florida Panthers NHL 53 5 2 7 13 -7 3 0 0 0 0

2016-17 Springfield Thunderbirds AHL 13 4 2 6 2 -1 -- -- -- -- --

2016-17 San Diego Gulls AHL 2 0 0 0 0 0 -- -- -- -- --

2016-17 Anaheim Ducks NHL 55 3 7 10 10 3 9 0 0 0 4

2017-18 Anaheim Ducks NHL 42 2 6 8 4 -1 -- -- -- -- --

2017-18 Montreal Canadiens NHL 30 2 4 6 8 -5 -- -- -- -- --

2018-19 San Diego Gulls AHL 7 2 3 5 6 0 -- -- -- -- --

2018-19 Manitoba Moose AHL 63 27 19 46 38 -25 -- -- -- -- --

2019-20 Manitoba Moose AHL 8 3 2 5 4 0

2019-20 Winnipeg Jets NHL 25 2 1 3 0 -1

NHL Totals 205 14 20 34 35 12 0 0 0 4

