American Hockey League Statement Regarding Friday's Marlies-Stars Game
January 10, 2020 - American Hockey League (AHL) - Texas Stars News Release
SPRINGFIELD, Mass. ... The American Hockey League has announced that the Toronto Marlies have elected to forfeit their game this evening against the Texas Stars in Cedar Park, Texas.
Per AHL Rule 66.1, the Stars have been awarded a 1-0 victory.
