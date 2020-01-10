IceHogs Announce Schedule Change with Admirals
January 10, 2020 - American Hockey League (AHL) - Rockford IceHogs News Release
ROCKFORD, Ill. - The Rockford IceHogs, proud American Hockey League (AHL) affiliate of the Chicago Blackhawks of the National Hockey League (NHL), announced today the following change to the club's 2019-20 schedule:
Due to inclement weather, the IceHogs' matchup against the Milwaukee Admirals on Saturday, Jan. 11, has been moved from 6 p.m. and will now begin at 1 p.m. at the UW-Milwaukee Panther Arena in Milwaukee, Wis.
For ticket exchanges and inquiries, contact the UW-Milwaukee Panther Arena by calling (414) 908-6035 or emailing boxoffice@wcd.org.
