IceHogs Announce Schedule Change with Admirals

ROCKFORD, Ill. - The Rockford IceHogs, proud American Hockey League (AHL) affiliate of the Chicago Blackhawks of the National Hockey League (NHL), announced today the following change to the club's 2019-20 schedule:

Due to inclement weather, the IceHogs' matchup against the Milwaukee Admirals on Saturday, Jan. 11, has been moved from 6 p.m. and will now begin at 1 p.m. at the UW-Milwaukee Panther Arena in Milwaukee, Wis.

For ticket exchanges and inquiries, contact the UW-Milwaukee Panther Arena by calling (414) 908-6035 or emailing boxoffice@wcd.org.

