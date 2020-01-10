IceHogs Unveil Specialty Jerseys for Autism Awareness/LEGO Night January 25
January 10, 2020 - American Hockey League (AHL) - Rockford IceHogs News Release
ROCKFORD, Ill. - The Rockford IceHogs are hosting their 11th annual Autism Awareness Night, presented by LawnCare by Walter, on Saturday, Jan. 25 against the Milwaukee Admirals at 6 p.m. at the BMO Harris Bank Center. Additionally, the evening will mark the IceHogs' first-ever LEGO night, where the first 1,500 fans in attendance will receive an IceHogs block figurine giveaway of either Dennis Gilbert, Matthew Highmore or Tyler Sikura, courtesy of Hyundai on Perryville and Register Star.
The Hogs will don specialty jerseys for the contest that pay tribute to both autism awareness and LEGO, which in-turn will be auctioned off with proceeds benefitting the Autism Program of Easterseals. Also, fans will have the opportunity to purchase a variety of "Mystery Pucks" that feature autographs from Rockford IceHogs players as well as select members of the Chicago Blackhawks, including Corey Crawford, Alex Debrincat, Patrick Kane, Duncan Keith and Jonathan Toews.
The 2019-20 Autism Awareness Night jerseys feature a special block Hammy crest imprinted on the chest along with the autism puzzle-piece logo serving as arm bands on both sleeves. The jersey itself is black with a block pattern. The midriff is red and sees the words "ROCKFORD" on the front and "ICEHOGS" on the back built with block pieces.
Fans will have several different options to bid on this year's Autism Awareness/LEGO Night jerseys:
Those in attendance on Jan. 25 can bid via blind-silent auction on the concourse in front of the jersey wall behind section 123.
A select number of jerseys will be raffled off during the contest on Jan. 25. Fans can purchase one raffle ticket for $5, or five tickets for $20.
Several jerseys will be made available on the IceHogs app through DASH, an online auction platform. Auctions will go live on Saturday, Jan. 25. The IceHogs will announce the available jerseys and exact timing of the auctions closer to the game date.
Three jerseys (including a customizable jersey) will be auctioned off on the IceHogs' eBay page beginning Tuesday, Jan. 28.
Autism Awareness/LEGO Night also features the return of "Mystery Pucks." Each puck is signed by either a member of the Rockford IceHogs or Chicago Blackhawks, and fans can snag a surprise signature by purchasing one puck for $15, or two pucks for $25. Pucks will be located in the upper concourse by the Blue Flame Lounge.
As fans complete their trip around the BMO concourse during Saturday's game, they can also check out several information booths from the Autism Program of Easterseals.
Last season, the IceHogs raised more than $28,000 for Autism Awareness Night.
