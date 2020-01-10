Admirals Game Time for Saturday Changed to 1 PM

Milwaukee, WI - Milwaukee Admirals President Jon Greenberg announced today that the team will move their game time on Saturday, January 11 to 1 pm.

The Admirals were originally scheduled to take on the Rockford IceHogs at 6 pm, but because of the impending winter storm and the associated effects the team has moved the game to earlier in the afternoon.

"The safety of our fans, players, officials, and staff are always our foremost concern," said Greenberg. "The weather forecasts indicate that there will likely be a lull in the snow early in the afternoon so we will take advantage of that. This allows people to drive home in the daylight as well."

The first 4,500 fans to the game take home a stylish Admirals Winter Hat Courtesy of TSMGI.

In addition, as the team celebrates its 50th season it will be the first Welcome Back Night with legends from the 1970s teams returning to sign autographs and greet fans including Miracle on Ice Member Buzz Schneider, goalie Rich Sirois, all-time leading scorer Danny Lecours, Mr. Admiral Phil Wittliff, Yves Preston, and members of the original Admirals 1970 team Tony Scozzafave, and Barney Loomis. Their appearance is presented by Dave & Busters, Geico Milwaukee, Saz's & Stein's Jewelers.

