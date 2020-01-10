De Leo Recalled, Terry Joins San Diego

SAN DIEGO - The Anaheim Ducks announced today that the National Hockey League (NHL) club has recalled center Chase De Leo from the San Diego Gulls, Anaheim's primary development affiliate in the American Hockey League (AHL). In addition, the club has assigned right wing Troy Terry to San Diego.

De Leo, 24 (10/25/95), has appeared in three career NHL games with Anaheim and Winnipeg, collecting a +2 rating. A native of La Mirada, Calif, De Leo made his Anaheim debut Mar. 30, 2019 at Edmonton as the fourth Southern California native to play for the Ducks. Acquired from Winnipeg in exchange for Nic Kerdiles June 30, 2018, De Leo has earned 72-103=175 points in 307 career AHL games with San Diego and Manitoba.

Selected by Winnipeg in the fourth round (99th overall) of the 2014 NHL Draft, De Leo collected 7-6=13 points with a +1 rating in 30 games with San Diego this season. The 5-9, 180-pound center ranked second on the Gulls in appearances (30), tied for second in shots (67) and tied for third in SHG (2) at the time of his recall.

Terry, 22 (9/10/97), posted three goals and five assists in 33 games with the Ducks this season. Selected by Anaheim in the fifth round (148th overall) of the 2015 NHL Draft, Terry has recorded 7-14=21 points with a +1 rating in 67 career NHL games.

The 6-0, 180-pound right wing collected 16-25=41 points in 41 games with San Diego in 2018-19, leading San Diego rookies in assists, while co-leading in points and ranking second in goals. He began his AHL career with a club record 11-game point streak from Oct. 19-Nov. 23, 2019 (7-9=16).

