Dallas Stars Reassign Defenseman Joel Hanley to Texas
January 10, 2020 - American Hockey League (AHL) - Texas Stars News Release
FRISCO, Texas - Dallas Stars General Manager Jim Nill announced today that the club has reassigned defenseman Joel Hanley to the Texas Stars, Dallas' top development affiliate in the American Hockey League (AHL).
Hanley, 28, has registered two assists (0-22) and an average time on ice per game of 11:21 in eight games with Dallas so far this season. The defenseman currently paces Texas with a +14 plus/minus rating, while he shares fourth among team blueliners with six assists (0-66) in 18 AHL games in 2019-20.
The 5-foot-11, 190-pound native of Keswick, Ont. was originally undrafted and signed by Dallas as a free agent on July 1, 2018.
The Stars continue a six-game home stint on Friday as they welcome the Toronto Marlies back to Cedar Park for the first time since the 2018 Calder Cup Final. Puck drop is slated for 7:00 p.m.
The Texas Stars are the primary development affiliate of the NHL's Dallas Stars. Full-season, 24-game and 12-game ticket packages for the 2019-20 campaign are on sale now. For more information, call (512) GO-STARS (467-8277) or visit TexasStars.com.
Images from this story
|
Texas Stars defenseman Joel Hanley
(Mollie Kendall)
